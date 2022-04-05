The Rockingham County Planning Commission will consider two rezoning requests at its meeting tonight.
Saber Khoshnaw and Bashdar Azeez are requesting to rezone 2.356 acres on the north corner of Garbers Church Road and John Wayland Highway from an agricultural district to a business district.
A proffer statement was not submitted with the rezoning application, so all business uses are available, according to Rachel Salatin, the county’s planning director.
When reached Monday, Khoshnaw said he will try to put a car lot on the property. He said he operates similar properties in the area.
Currently, the property has a vacant house and garage, and is surrounded by other businesses like a concrete plant, contactor’s operation and a veterinarian clinic.
County staff also noted the size of the property, and Virginia Department of Transportation access requirements, will limit the type and intensity of the use.
The area designated as commercial use within an urban growth area, according to county documents.
County staff recommended approval of the request, citing its consistency with the comprehensive plan and with the business district requirements in the zoning ordinance.
The other rezoning request is from Rockingham County, requesting to rezone 29.31 acres west of North East Side Highway at Oviedo Drive and east of the railroad tracks from an agricultural to a business district.
This would fix a typographical error from 2017, and a rezoning is required to fix the mistake, according to county documents. Staff recommended approval.
