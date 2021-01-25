Before the pandemic uprooted normalcy last year, Harrisonburg resident Emma Lundeen thought her gardening capabilities were on par with having a “black thumb,” so far the opposite of a green thumb that plants withered at her touch. Ten months later, her houseplant collection has sprouted from two to 20-plus as her home is taken over by foliage and florals.
Baking and knitting put on a good show for the title, but 2020 was undeniably the year of the plants for many.
As more people found themselves stuck at home, interest in tending to nature exploded and garden centers saw a record-breaking surge in shoppers.
Lundeen said her new hobby came about as her family searched for a safe activity that could keep them occupied at home. Along with her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope Morrow, Lundeen began experimenting with growing different kinds of free plants gifted from Facebook groups and friends, and propagating cuttings to gift loved ones.
“Basically, it’s turned into if I have to go to Lowe’s for something else, we end up getting one,” Lundeen said.
“Or five,” Penelope added with a fit of giggles.
Grass Roots Landscaping on Virginia Avenue has steadily grown its indoor plant selection over the last few years alongside its outdoor array, but garden center manager Laura Shobe said last year took the industry by storm and left nurseries scrambling to supply retailers and keep up with demand.
“Plant material was something everyone was asking for, and we just could not keep plants in stock,” she said. “Closer to the middle of summer and fall, plant material was definitely becoming more scarce when we needed to order things in. It was hard to get that stuff because more people across the country were ordering more.”
Shobe said business increased by nearly 50%, with college-age people more interested in houseplants while older adults turned to the garden, but everyone collectively seemed eager to nurture plants and get outside.
“Make their office space or learning space more peaceful or relaxing, and plants are a great way to add to that calming atmosphere. The same goes for outdoors as well,” she said. “It’s very therapeutic in stressful times to just go outside and get your hands in the dirt, nurture something from seed to harvest.”
Willard Martin of Mistimorne Plants has sold plants in the area for more than 25 years. Inside the greenhouse off U.S. 11, Martin said, is the largest selection of peppers and tomatoes in the area, offering more than 60 varieties of tomatoes and nearly that many peppers.
Last year was the busiest season Martin ever had, and he said peppers sold out in June, a month before the season’s end in July.
“I’ve never seen anything quite like that. People wanted everything,” he said. “They wanted to beautify the home. They were home, but the produce, the idea to grow your own food, I think that idea hit home for a lot of those folks.”
Harrisonburg resident Sarah Von Schuch always nurtured an interest in plants, potting a few greens in the summertime, but COVID-19 saw her interest rapidly blossom.
As events were canceled and socialization put on pause, Von Schuch turned her backyard hut into a “she shed” and began researching outdoor plants. Ornamental grasses, hydrangeas and salvinia are some of her newfound loves. Taking the blooms in her garden, Von Schuch funneled her energy from isolation and found respite in crafting wreaths and arrangements to gift friends.
“It’s just the simplicity of it. It’s just an enjoyment, almost without it demanding too much. It’s an easy and fun way to use your time,” she said. “[It] has been a great source for just renewal, and it’s something anyone can do from anywhere.”
From the confine of home, Von Schuch said her new outlet has also broadened her connection with the surrounding area, through shopping locally and meeting fellow plant lovers online.
“We’re in an area with wonderful local greenhouses, and I shop local as much as I possibly can,” she said. “I feel more engaged in the community through my interest in plants, and this Harrisonburg community just offers so much. … This interest has introduced me to new small businesses and new people in the community.”
Chad Comer of Blue Ribbon Nursery in Broadway said last year unleashed a flood of new plant parents interested in beautifying homes and gardens, and he hopes people remain invested in their new plants and do not quickly retire from the hobby or switch to shopping at big-box stores to fill their plant wishes.
“I just hope people continue to shop local. COVID slowed people down. COVID forced people to shop at more directive places because they didn’t have many alternatives,” he said. “Box stores and the big chains will always be there, but your small businesses won’t unless you shop with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.