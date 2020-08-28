Before resigning to fall, the last few weeks of summer are riddled with sweltering, brilliant days to be missed when autumn's chilly breeze blows through. But saying goodbye to summer does not have to mean parting ways with vibrant, lush foliage and botanicals.
To celebrate its first years serving the Valley, The Plant House is hosting a pop-up shop today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stripped, thorny, spotted or pink — the variety of plants available spans from delicate strings of turtles, peperomia prostrata, to snake plants dressed in golden edges, dracaena trifasciata.
Locally crafted planters from Ros O'Brien and Kassy Newman will also be for sale at the pop-up birthday celebration.
Friday's festivities will be located on the patio behind Shenandoah Bicycle Co. at 135 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.