The Colonial Athletic Association Tournament has existed, in one form or another, since 1980 when Old Dominion beat Navy to claim the championship of what was then known as the ECAC South.
But the event came into its own as one of the most entertaining parts of March Madness in the 1990s when the Richmond Coliseum became the home of what was then a postseason party for a Commonwealth of Virginia-centric conference.
ODU, Richmond, George Mason, and VCU all eventually departed for bigger paydays in other conferences, leaving James Madison and William & Mary as the only Virginia schools left in the CAA. In 2013, the tournament left Richmond to make stops in Baltimore and North Charleston, S.C.
But this week the event returns to the mid-Atlantic to Washington’s Entertainment and Sports Arena — where fan bases of the majority of the CAA’s teams should find it easier to attend. The CAA may never fully restore the glory days of a packed house at the Richmond Coliseum, but there is potential for an improved atmosphere after three years of playing in a half-empty North Charleston Coliseum.
In the meantime, some people who have experienced the highs and lows of the CAA Tournament shared with the Daily News-Record some of their favorite memories of the event:
For James Madison fans, the most enduring image from the CAA Tourney has to be the Dukes storming the court in 1994 after Kent Culuko made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to complete a 19-point comeback in the final 13 minutes to beat ODU and advance to the NCAA Tournament.
CULUKO (JMU player 1991-95): For me, it’s the shot, obviously. I told Darren (McLinton) the other day that without him there is no shot. He brought us back and scored 10 points in a row at one stretch. But that shot that I made, people still talk to me every day about it.
LOUIS ROWE (JMU player 1993-95, coach 2016-present): Kent got the shot. I set the screen. I’ve gone back and looked at the shot recently, and my impression of that screen was probably that it was a little better than it actually was. What I want people to remember about me as a player, I’m the proudest of that screen.
Tuesday, one team will cut down the nets at the ESA and celebrate a berth into the NCAA Tournament. A year ago that team was the Northeastern Huskies.
CHRIS MARKWOOD (Northeastern assistant 2014-present): The two years that we won it, the first time down in Baltimore, and then last year too. The year before we lost to Charleston in a really close, hard-fought battle and we were able to kind of rectify that last year.
While UNC Wilmington has struggled in recent seasons, the Seahawks have had stretches in which they were the CAA’s premier program. That includes the early 2000s when Brett Blizzard-led UNCW won three CAA titles between 2000 and 2003.
JOEL JUSTUS (UNCW player 2000-2004): We won it my sophomore and junior years, both times at the Richmond Coliseum. My favorite memory was just seeing all the UNCW fans. The city of Wilmington truly got behind us. By the end of February people there were always already talking about going to Richmond.
College of Charleston won it in 2018 to give the Cougars their first NCAA Tournament berth in nearly 20 years, but C of C coach Earl Grant isn’t one who likes to live in the past.
GRANT (Charleston coach 2014-present): Obviously winning at home was nice, but we are ready to get on the road and travel for a tournament. We’re really excited to be up in DC on Friday.
Both VCU and George Mason have long-since left the CAA for the Atlantic 10, but each school had a Final Four run while members of the Colonial, which leaves former players with a soft spot for the league.
TONY SKINN (Mason guard 2003-06): We had so many competitive schools back then that were within three or four hours on a bus ride. When you have that dynamic, those games mean so much more. There was an authenticity to the CAA Tournament that may have lost its luster a little bit. Guys were battling every single night.
Hofstra enters this year’s tournament as the No. 1 seed and the favorite. The Pride will try to win for the first time since joining the conference after the 2001 season.
JOE MIHALICH (Hofstra coach 2013-present): I guess this is one of the problems with my personality, but I think of some bad moments, but we had some great ones too. The other thing that pops into my mind is just how good the games are. Whether it’s that 8 versus 9 or 2 versus 10, no matter what the games are great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.