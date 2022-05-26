Pleasant Valley Road between U.S. 11 and Early Road will be closed to traffic overnight from June 5 to June 10.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the overnight closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure allows contractors to perform soil-boring operations around the bridge over Interstate 81.
Motorists from the west will go through a detour going southbound on U.S. 11, east on Va. 704 and then north on Va. 988.
Motorists from the east will be directed to go south on Va. 988, west on Va. 704 and north on U.S. 11 to complete the detour.
-- Staff Reports
