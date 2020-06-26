Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite each had players chosen to the 2020 VaSID All-State Baseball College Division teams.
First-team players were second baseman Jacob Talley of Bridgewater and pitcher John Judy of EMU. Jarret Biesecker, an outfielder for the Eagles, was a second-team pick along with DH Garrett Howard of EMU.
Talley hit .362 with two homers and 17 RBIs this past season. During his four-year career, the infielder from Louisa County posted an average of .354 and drove in 90 runs.
Judy is from Shanks in West Virginia and played at Hampshire High. He was 3-1 in five starts and pitched 26 innings this season for the Park View school. He was the ODAC pitcher of the week twice.
This is the fourth year in a row the Royals had a player named to the All-State squad.
The Player of the Year was third baseman Bill Wojcik of Marymount, the Pitcher of the Year was Matt Nickles from Randolph-Macon, the Rookie of the Year was Zack Perkins of Washington & Lee, and Ray Hedrick of Randolph-Macon was the Coach of the Year.
More BC Honors
Bridgewater College senior cross country and track and field standout Calista Ariel has been named an Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
A distance runner from Fredericksburg, she posted a GPA of 3.92 during the past season. She qualified for NCAA events five times and was an All-American in track as she took seventh in 2019 in the NCAA Division III outdoor meet in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
JMU Baseball
James Madison had three players named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State University Baseball Teams, as announced by the organization this week.
Turner Ashby's Justin Showalter, a pitcher, and freshman two-way star Chase DeLauter were both tabbed for the First Team, while sophomore shortstop Nick Zona was named to the Second Team. Zona is the son of Jeff Zona, a professional scout for the Washington Nationals.
A right-hander, Showalter was 4-0 with an ERA of 0.68 in 26.2 innings this spring for the Dukes before the season ended in March due to COVID-19 concerns.
He had a run of 24.2 innings straight where he didn't allow an earned run - the longest streak since 1995 for the Dukes. He was the Colonial Athletic Association pitcher of the week after he threw the first one-hitter for JMU in 11 years. Showalter is on the roster of the Bridgewater Reds this summer in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
In other JMU baseball news, associate head coach Jimmy Jackson has been announced as a member of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Baseball Vs. Cancer Ambassadors.
"Comprised of current and former coaches, players and members of the press, Baseball Vs. Cancer Ambassadors represent the athletic community’s shared resolve to raise awareness and funds for a world without childhood brain tumors," said a school statement.
“It’s an honor to be named one of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Baseball Vs. Cancer Ambassadors,” said Jackson in the statement. “I have been working with the Vs. Cancer campaign over the last seven years and you won’t find more genuine and caring people than them. We cannot wait to continue or partnership with such a great organization to do our part in raising awareness for pediatric brain tumors.”
From Maryland, Jackson played at Division II Shepherd in West Virginia and in the independent Atlantic and Frontier leagues.
EMU Volleyball
EMU had three men's volleyball players earn a spot on the Continental Volleyball Conference All-Academic Team for this year.
Jacob Durren, a sophomore from Gloucester, was a repeat pick after he was named an all-CVC Second Team player. Neo Carter, from Newport News, and Joshua Gomez of Chile were also named All-Academic. A player must have a grade-point average of 3.3 to gain a spot. EMU was 3-8 this past season and 1-3 in conference action.
Valley League News
The Boston Red Sox announced the signing of pitcher Jacinto Arredondo, who played for New Market in the Valley Baseball League while at Division II Tampa. The Red Sox also signed another non-drafted free agent (NDFA): pitcher Maceo Campbell, from Division I Longwood in Farmville.
The only two Valley League products drafted earlier this month where Appalachian State pitcher Jack Hartman (New Market) and Kyle Nicolas (Charlottesville), a pitcher from Ball State in Indiana.
Hartman went in the fourth round to the Pittsburgh Pirates while the Marlins picked Nicolas as the 61st overall selection. The Pirates signed shortstop Nick Gonzalez to a minor-league deal earlier this week. He was the seventh overall pick in the draft.
"It’s been so awesome. It was so jaw-dropping just to walk into this park and see how beautiful it is and see the city right behind center field, the (Roberto) Clemente Bridge,” Gonzales said on a Zoom call with reporters while wearing a No. 20 Pirates jersey. “It was unbelievable. Getting to step on the field was incredible for me. You can go to a park and see how beautiful it is, but it’s a little different when you actually are on the field. For me, that was really special.”
CORRECTION
As per a story in the News-Record on June 26, Chad Edwards is the boys basketball coach at Spotswood, not the athletic director. The News-Record regrets the error.
