Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming city/county athletes to watch for during the 2020-21 academic year. The fifth installment takes a look at wrestling.
Wrestling in the Shenandoah Valley has been on the rise in recent years.
From club teams to high numbers at the high school level, interest in the sport is increasing. That was especially evident during this past season with the city/county thriving at the state level.
Turner Ashby's Jessie Knight departs Bridgewater as a two-time Virginia High School League Class 3 heavyweight state champion. East Rockingham sent all three of its team members to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
Broadway, Spotswood and Harrisonburg all had moderate success as well.
But who's going to emerge as state-title contenders in 2020-21?
Here’s a look at some of the up-and-coming athletes to watch this year:
Cortland Andrews, Turner Ashby, Sophomore
The multi-sport standout for the Knights excelled in the 145-pound weight class this past year and finished sixth at the Region 3C championships.
Gabe Ashkeba, Turner Ashby, Junior
The quick, athletic 160-pounder qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state tourney alongside a few of his teammates and should use that experience to propel himself to even more success.
Xander Collazo, Harrisonburg, Senior
The speedy 138-pounder came up just short of reaching the state tournament a year ago but will be expected to get there while serving as a leader for a young Harrisonburg squad.
Brady Fincham, East Rockingham, Senior
As the lone returner for the Eagles next season, motivation won't be hard after an impressive year that ended with a runner-up finish at the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
Reid Garrison, Broadway, Senior
The experienced and talented Broadway senior will be both a leader and their top performer after reaching the VHSL Class 3 state tournament this past season.
Joshua Hartman, Spotswood, Junior
As another impressive underclassmen for the Trailblazers, the 113-pound Valley District champion is poised to make tremendous improvement during his junior campaign and continue to climb up the state rankings.
Gracin Lam, Spotswood, Senior
The 106-pounder enjoyed his first-ever state tournament appearance last year and could be set to compete for his first-ever title in his final year with the team.
Blake Metcalfe, Harrisonburg, Senior
After reaching the VHSL Class 5 state tournament during an impressive junior campaign, look for the 182-pounder to chop off even more goals in 2020-21.
Michael Roadcap, Spotswood, Junior
After gaining experience in skill during a very strong sophomore campaign that saw him improve immensely, the 145-pound Valley District champion should be poised for a big season.
Patrick Sullivan, Turner Ashby, Senior
After dealing with injuries and cutting short a season that likely would have ended in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament, the senior will be a key leader during a season in which he could be among the area's best.
Yee Ung, Broadway, Senior
The 220-pound veteran has been one of the city/county's top performers for several years and now will remain that way during his final season wrestling at the high school level.
Anttwone Washington, Harrisonburg, Senior
Back-to-back state tournament appearances are fueling the 220-pounder and as he seeks his first-ever state title in 2020-21, he could arguably be the best wrestler in the entire city/county.
Aidan Wimer, Broadway, Sophomore
After a debut freshman season that saw him earn All-City/County honors, look for an even bigger year in 2020-21 from the 128-pounder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.