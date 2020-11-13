Each year, Explore More Discovery Museum closes for one night to transform the children’s exhibits into a chic gala event to highlight its yearly accomplishments and raise funds for future opportunities.
This year’s 10th annual Night at the Museum is being held virtually as a celebration of play, engaging adults from home in a swarm of games and entertainment to let “their inner child come out.”
Development Director Kelly Snow said the event typically draws more than 300 people who dress up, dance and enjoy an assortment of local flavors catered by nearby restaurants, as well as treasures donated by surrounding businesses for live and silent auctions. Erring on the side of caution, she said planning a virtual event seemed the safest route, but there is plenty of fun still in store for tonight starting at 7 p.m.
“Night at the Museum is responsible for bringing in more than half of the funds for the museum every year,” Snow said. “We’ve been hit pretty hard by the pandemic financially, so it’s like now more than ever we need Night at the Museum and need it to be very successful.”
Over the last 10 years, Night at the Museum has raised nearly half a million dollars. Last year’s event raised $112,000. This year, Snow said the museum is aiming for $100,000 to ensure it is financially secure in proceeding with operations.
“That would really put the museum in a good place that will allow us to keep moving forward. We want to be here for the community when everything is back to normal, and if we can reach that goal, it will put us in the position to do that,” she said.
Streaming is free and open to unlimited viewers, and Snow said there are several exciting and engaging segments to watch and means of donating to the museum.
Between raffle giveaways with prizes valued over $1,000, such as a James McHone Jewelry pearl and diamond necklace, and a $500 Amazon gift card, to an online silent auction with treats and materials to bring the fun home, Explore More has several opportunities for supporters to chip in.
In past years, restaurants contributed to the fundraiser by catering dishes. People are encouraged to order dinner from a list of restaurant partners donating a portion of the night’s profits to the museum. Snow said the museum team wanted to continue incorporating downtown’s eateries in a creative way.
“The restaurants have been so supportive of us over the years, but given how tough the times have been we wanted to find a way to give back to them a little bit and push business their way,” she said.
Instead of grubbing on downtown dinners and desserts at the museum, supporters can watch from home as downtown celebrities such as Mayor Deanna Reed and Maureen and Dave Ward of Harrisonburg Animal Hospital compete in a series of challenges.
Aaron Ludwig, owner of Jack Brown’s and Billy Jack’s, will face off against Kirsten Moore of Magpie Diner in a mixologist competition. Moore will be preparing a gin and tonic while Ludwig mixes a “Hair of the Hog,” using WhistlePig whiskey, Frangelico liqueur and a honey mixture, garnished with a slice of bacon.
Those who order a party kit from the event website will have some of the cocktail mixing materials to follow Moore and Ludwig’s mixology lesson, plus other locally sourced goodies like cookies from Heritage Bakery.
Ludwig said his businesses have always supported Explore More, and he’s excited to participate in this new age partnership to benefit his downtown neighbor.
“I think it’ll be a good time,” Ludwig said. “Everyone is suffering and trying to get as creative as possible, so we applaud what they’re trying to do to come up with these new ideas to raise funds.”
Restaurant partners this year are Billy Jack’s Wing and Draft Shack, Cuban Burger, The Joshua Wilton House, Local Chop and Grill House and Rocktown Kitchen.
Kevin Gibson of VA Momentum and Brandy Lindsey of Q101 will host the evening and judge the competitions. Gibson has emceed the event for several years and said he’s overjoyed to bring a new life to this year’s festivity, which is sure to thrill in its unexpected energy and viewer involvement.
“This event will be unlike any virtual event people have seen before,” Gibson said. “It’s a live event that feels like you’re almost watching a live game show slash auction slash pull at your heartstrings slash have a great time. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Night at the Museum will be an hourlong program emphasizing the power of play, even for adults. Snow said this year has been a troubling time for many, so she hopes tonight’s event offers a glimmer of joy.
“We hope people are watching at home and laughing and enjoying watching the people be silly,” Snow said. “We all need to have a bit of fun.”
To register for the event, go to www.iexploremore.com/night.
