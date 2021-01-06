Leading up to New Year’s Day — the date it became illegal to drive and hold a cellphone in Virginia — Harrisonburg police placed electronic signs throughout the Friendly City informing drivers of the soon-to-be law.
Lt. Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department said officers, for now, remain focused on educating the public rather than issuing tickets.
“Driving distracted, especially with using a cellphone, is extremely dangerous,” Monahan said, adding that it’s not just electronic devices that can be problematic. “The main goal is for people to pay attention to the roadway.”
For years, DRIVE SMART Virginia pushed state legislators to prohibit drivers from using cellphones while driving.
According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 15% of fatalities in car crashes were caused by distracted driving. It’s unclear how many of those were attributed to cellphone use.
It became illegal in the commonwealth on Jan. 1 to drive a vehicle and hold a cellphone or other handheld personal communications device.
Normally, new state laws go into effect July 1, but lawmakers wanted to give more time for drivers to learn about the law and the penalties that come with a violation.
Those who violate the law will face a $125 fine for the first offense and $250 for each subsequent offense. Violation of the law in a work zone is an automatic $250 fine, even if it’s a driver’s first offense.
Exceptions to the law include people using devices when a vehicle is parked or stopped, emergency personnel engaged in work-related duties or drivers calling in an emergency.
In 2009, Virginia banned texting while driving but made it a secondary offense, meaning an officer couldn’t make a traffic stop for texting while driving unless there was another offense, such as speeding.
In 2013, legislators made the law a primary offense, meaning an officer could stop a vehicle without any other reason if the driver was seen texting while driving.
DRIVE SMART Virginia then shifted its focus toward banning cellphone use altogether while driving.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said it’s unclear whether the new law has changed drivers’ habits.
“It’s probably a little soon to say what kind of an impact it will have,” he said. “The information should be out for now. People should know about it.”
He also said drivers should have no excuses, considering newer cars are equipped for hands-free communication.
But he also said deputies are more in an education role right now and, in most cases, won’t be issuing tickets.
He said he’s focused on distracted driving, not specifically driving while holding a cellphone.
“That’s one of the many possible elements of distracted driving,” he said. “It’s drinking coffee, the radio. It’s one of the many. To just pin it on cellphones is just not accurate. We want the big picture -- paying attention when you’re driving ... not being impaired, not being distracted."
