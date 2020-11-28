City police arrested a man Sunday in connection with an early-morning fatal stabbing near downtown Harrisonburg the day before.
Detective Brooke Wetherell said emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Community Street at about 8:10 a.m. Saturday for an unknown situation.
When police arrived, she said, they found a man dead next to Blakey's Barber Shop. Police later identified the victim as Juan Velazquez Ruiz, 34, of Harrisonburg.
Police say he was stabbed multiple times.
No suspect was found nearby.
Police later identified the suspect as Teofilo Serrano Torres, 35, of Harrisonburg. He was arrested Sunday morning and charged with first-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 437-2650. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or text “HPD” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
The stabbing was just feet away from where another stabbing occurred in the 200 block in September 2018.
Alonzo De Angelo Reddick, then 35, was charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the assault of Bryant Stewart. A jury later found Reddick guilty of the lesser charge of misdemeanor assault and battery. Stewart survived the attack.
It’s been nearly two years since the last murder in the city.
In 2018, four people were murdered in three incidents.
The last homicide occurred on Dec. 20, 2018.
Police say Philip W. Pope, 52, of Dayton, shot and killed a 44-year-old woman at approximately 5:30 p.m. at her residence in the 1200 block of Goldfinch Drive. Police say Pope then shot and killed himself.
On Aug. 5, 2018, Hareton Jaime Rodriguez Sariol, a Cuban refugee living in Harrisonburg, killed a woman and her granddaughter.
Elizabeth Rubio was in Harrisonburg visiting family, according to the pastor of La Roca Eterna Hermanos en Cristo in the Dukes Plaza shopping center, where she and her granddaughter were last seen.
Sariol was supposed to take them to Rubio’s Maryland home, but they never arrived.
He admitted to shooting the women after leaving the church while stopped on the side of Interstate 81.
Sariol told investigators he later cut off the women’s heads before dumping the bodies in Shenandoah National Park in Greene County. He buried their heads on the side of the interstate in Shenandoah County.
On Oct. 4, 2018, Sariol pleaded guilty to two felony counts of first-degree murder in Rockingham County Circuit Court in connection with the deaths of Rubio, 48, and Angie Caroline Rodriguez Rubio, 12.
In February 2019, he received two life sentences.
The third incident in the city occurred on June 29, 2018.
John Doljac, 43, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting that killed Kirkman “Kirk” Rountree, 26, of Harrisonburg.
He was sentenced to more than three decades in prison during a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Aug. 27.
