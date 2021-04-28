Harrisonburg police arrested a Newport News man in connection with a Tuesday morning stabbing, according to a Wednesday press release.
Zavion Taylor, 21, is charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding.
He appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 13.
Police say the investigation began at about 11:10 a.m. when officers responded to the 500 block of Waterman Drive for an unknown situation.
On scene, police say, they found two men with stab wounds being assisted by employees of a local business.
Harrisonburg Police Department's Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene.
Its investigation, according to the press release, showed that Taylor led the other man into the woods and stabbed him several times.
The victim, police say, grained control of the knife, and sought help at the nearby business.
Both men were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where they were treated and released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Brooke Wetherell at 540-432-7788. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Report
