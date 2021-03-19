Harrisonburg police arrested two people on St. Patrick's Day after a shooting near Waterman Elementary school, according to a press release Friday.
Police say they responded to the intersection of West Wolfe Street and Chicago Avenue at about 11:23 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say they determined someone fired a shot near a home in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue.
Police say there were no apparent injuries or property damage.
Angela Knighten, 28, of McGaheysville, was found at the scene. She was charged with felony shooting within 1,000 feet of a school and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.
Brandon Walker, 29, of Harrisonburg, left the scene but was located by police on Thursday.
He is charged with felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 434-4436. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
