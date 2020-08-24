After less than two years as police chief, Eric English is leaving Harrisonburg to become Henrico County's new police chief.
The county made the announcement during a press conference Monday morning.
City spokesman Michael Parks said English informed city officials a few days ago. He said it's understandable that English would want to return to a community he worked and lived in for so long.
"Everyone gets a pass to go back home," Parks said.
In a statement, English said he enjoyed his time in Harrisonburg.
"This has been a wonderful ride in a beautiful gem of a city, and I will miss my experiences that I have garnered in The Friendly City," he said. "I wish peace and prosperity to this city and I will always remember my time here."
Mayor Deanna Reed said she's sad English will be leaving. It could not be confirmed when his last day will be.
"It's unfortunate that we're going to lose Chief English," she said. "I thought he was what we needed. He did an incredible job growing relationships with the community and within the department."
City Manager Eric Campbell, in a statement, said English's legacy will be one of a chief who listened to the community he served.
"Chief English has ensured that community input is the building block for how we move our department forward in a myriad of ways," Campbell said.
English, a 28-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, was sworn in as Harrisonburg’s police chief in September 2018.
He filled a vacancy created when Stephen Monticelli resigned in December 2017 after five years as Harrisonburg police chief.
English oversaw roughly 112 sworn officers and 26 civilian positions and earned about $120,000 a year.
Parks said the city will begin a nationwide search to fill English's spot in the days to come.
(2) comments
Such a frail little thing. This town.
https://www.breezejmu.org/news/the-breeze-s-response-to-jmu-s-silence-on-covid-19-case-number/article_a080fa3e-e650-11ea-a3ee-0ba322fc7ee9.html
Well isn’t this nice? Here 2 years and now another search.
