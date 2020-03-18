While some restaurants have shuttered their doors this week, some are trying to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic by limiting in-house seating to promote social distancing.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a public health emergency order prohibition more than 10 patrons at restaurants, gyms and theaters to limit their capacity to 10 people. The order gives local law authorities the ability to enforce the limit.
However, local police don’t plan on strictly enforcing it.
“It’s not practical to go around counting people,” Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said. “[Restaurants] are already self-policing and being cautious on their own.”
Hutcheson said any response would likely be complaint-driven. If an establishment is found to have well beyond 10 people, he said, deputies would likely just ask them to disperse.
He said it’s unclear what the punishment would be if someone was found in violation of the mandate.
Harrisonburg police say they plan to take the same approach.
In Northam’s mandate, he encouraged restaurants to continue to offer carryout. Some restaurants have taken it a step further and are offering curb-side takeout.
Most gyms in the area, including Sentara RMH Wellness Center, Valley Fitness and Planet Fitness, have closed until further notice.
Harrisonburg and Bridgewater 24/7 Family Fitness centers remain open, according to its Facebook page, but are abiding by the 10-person rule.
Regal Cinemas closed all of their locations nationwide.
