A state trooper tried to pull over the driver in Monday’s fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County for driving more than 30 miles over the speed limit before the vehicle careened off the road, killing one person and seriously injuring five.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said the trooper was stationed at mile marker 221 at 1 p.m. Monday and clocked a 2006 Nissan Armada traveling north at 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.
When the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens, the Nissan accelerated, ran off the left side of the interstate and struck the guardrail, Geller said. The vehicle came to rest in the median.
The driver, Jamar R. Lancaster, 41, of Washington, D.C., was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, Geller said.
Tavares D. Witherspoon, 39, of Washington, D.C., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, Geller said. He died at the scene.
Geller said an infant secured in a child safety seat was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A 13-year-old boy who was not wearing a seat belt was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A 30-year-old male passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, Geller said. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 36-year-old female passenger who was not wearing a seat belt was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, Geller said.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
