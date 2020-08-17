One by one, Harrisonburg police officers who normally patrol the downtown district introduced themselves to a crowd of community members Monday during a meet-and-greet at the Turner Pavilion on South Liberty Street.
Officer Rachel Jackman told the residents that she moved to Harrisonburg to attend James Madison University and later got a job at Rosetta Stone.
But, she said, something was lacking. She left her job and joined the ranks of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
“I wanted a job that was a little more meaningful,” Jackman said.
She went on to tell the community members that she decided to settle down in the Friendly City with her husband, two children, dog and cat.
The chance for the officers to introduce themselves Monday was part of a series of meet-and-greets set up by the newly formed People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley.
The commission was set up following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after his neck was pinned under the knee of Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has since been fired and is charged with murder. The additional officers have also been charged.
Stan Maclin, a longtime community activist, founded PECO following one of the protests held in Harrisonburg in the wake of Floyd's death.
He said it’s important that community members know the officers who took the oath to protect and serve their neighborhoods.
“It’s back to the basics,” Maclin said. “I can still tell you who my neighborhood officers were when I was a child.”
About two dozen HPD officers were present for the meeting, including Chief Eric English and Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho.
After the introductions, PECO members asked police to answer several questions on topics ranging from recidivism to racism.
One question dealt with de-escalation.
Officer Sarah Campbell told the crowd that listening and showing compassion is a critical part of her job.
“When we show up, we have to show respect,” she said. “I want to come in and help. I don’t want to make your day worse.”
Both sides agreed that the questions were just a start to an ongoing discussion that will likely go on for months and years to come.
City Councilman George Hirschmann and Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, attended the meeting.
Today, Wilt returns to Richmond for a scheduled special session of the General Assembly.
Gov. Ralph Northam called the session partly to discuss police accountability and oversight, use of force, increased training and education, and officer recruitment, hiring and decertification.
“I wanted to hear what the citizens have to say and what our law enforcement have to say,” Wilt said. “From the people I’ve talked with, they want a criminal justice system that is fair and to live in a safe community.”
PECO and HPD plan to hold additional meet-and-greets in the near future in the city’s six other districts.
