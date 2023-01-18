The pilot who was killed in an aircraft crash on Jan. 11 has been identified as Roger C. Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville, Ala., according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Mangham was the only occupant on board.
The Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Company located the small, single-engine aircraft on top of a mountain in the Union Springs Road area in the early morning hours on Jan. 12, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said.
The aircraft had left Winchester Regional Airport on Jan. 11 and was flying south to return to Alabama. It’s believed the pilot died upon impact, Hutcheson said.
Emergency crews began searching for the missing aircraft on Jan. 11, after air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft around 6 p.m.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the case, Coffey said.
