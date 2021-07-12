Virginia State Police identified a woman killed in Wednesday’s crash in Augusta County as a 31-year-old McGaheysville resident, according to a Monday press release.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said Christina M. Derrer died at the scene of the crash.
The investigation began at about 8:55 a.m., when emergency crews were dispatched for a multivehicle crash in the 3300 block of Point Lookout Road near Harriston.
Coffey said Derrer was driving a 2014 Ford Escape north on Point Lookout Road when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane.
It first hit the back of a southbound Dodge Durango and then hit a southbound 2016 Ford F-550 pickup truck head-on.
The Escape then caught fire. Coffey said someone at the scene pulled a 1-month-old baby from the back seat of the car. The baby was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a pedestrian working in his yard.
The pedestrian, Samuel A. Moyer, 82, of Grottoes, died at the scene.
No one else in the crash sustained life-threatening injuries.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.