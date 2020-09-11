Harrisonburg police charged a Rockingham County man accused of crashing into multiple police vehicles parked at the department's training facility on Greendale Road on Thursday.
Jonathon Phillip Hill, 64, is charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and felony property damage.
Police say that at about 8 a.m., a Chevrolet Lumina, driven by Hill, was observed traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Greendale Road.
The vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp curve, police say. The car ran off the road and entered the yard of 1020 Greendale Road, where police were training.
Police say he rear-ended a parked car and both vehicles hit two police vehicles also parked in the area. Debris from the crash struck and damaged a third police vehicle.
Officers say all three police vehicles sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene.
Anyone who might have observed the crash is asked to call HPD’s Traffic Division at 437-2600.
