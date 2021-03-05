Harrisonburg police continue to investigate an aggravated assault that took place last month along Port Republic Road, according to a Friday press release.
The investigation began during the early morning hours of Feb. 21 when a college-aged man was crossing at the intersection of Port Republic Road and Devon Lane.
As he was crossing, police say, a vehicle stopped and a verbal altercation ensued.
The vehicle, police say, then turned on Devon Lane and followed the man.
At one point, an occupant of the vehicle got out and confronted the man. Police say the suspect pulled a gun on the man and struck him with it before getting back in the vehicle and driving away.
The man was later treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center and released.
Police say the victim described the suspect as a Black male, about 6-foot-1 with short, curly hair.
He described the vehicle as a tan or silver sedan with a license plate that included "JUH" in the registration.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call HPD's Major Crimes Unity at 437-2640 or anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 574-5050. Tipsters may also text their tips by texting "HPD" plus the tip to CRIMES (274637)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.