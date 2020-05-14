The Harrisonburg Police Department continues to investigate an aggravated assault that took place at the North Mason Street 7-Eleven on Tuesday.
In a press release, police say a man entered the store and hit the clerk with a blunt object.
The man then fled the store.
Police say he was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a mask and a heavy dark parka with the hood up, an emblem on the right chest area and a vertical zipper on the left chest area.
The clerk sustained non-life threatening injuries.
"This appears to be an isolated incident where the victim was targeted," Cpl. Scott Drugo said in the release. "We don’t have any further information that would lead us to believe that the community is at risk."
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call HPD's Major Crimes Unit at 437-2640. To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Reports
