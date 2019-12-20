Harrisonburg police continue to investigate a Thursday night shooting in the northeast section of the city.
Police say they were dispatched to the 300 block of Myrtle Street at about 10:30 p.m. for a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim, police say, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Police say the suspect fled on foot, headed east on East Rock Street.
He was wearing a hoodie, shorts and tennis shoes, police say.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call HPD’s Major Crime Unit at 437-2650 or anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 574-5050. Tipsters can also text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
