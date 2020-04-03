Harrisonburg police continue to search for a suspect in a Wednesday stabbing, according to a press release Friday.
Det. Brooke Wetherell said that police responded to Sentara RMH Medical Center at about 11 p.m. for the report of a stabbing victim.
She said the investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed in the arm during a fight in the area of Hawkins Street.
Police say the victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Solvers anonymously at 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).
