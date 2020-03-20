Harrisonburg police say three assailants broke into a city pharmacy Friday and stole prescription drugs.
Officers were dispatched to the Medicap Pharmacy, located at 1851 Virginia Ave., at about 12:20 a.m. for a report of an alarm sounding.
According to a press release, Detective Brooke Wetherell said officers found obvious signs of a break-in when they arrived.
Security footage showed at least three suspects, police say.
Police are advising pharmacies and medical practices to review their security measures and to ensure security cameras are working properly.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Harrisonburg Police Department's Major Crime Unit at 437-2650 or anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or texting "HPD" plus the tip to 274637.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.