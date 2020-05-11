Harrisonburg police continue to investigate a rash of tire slashing in two city neighborhoods, according to a press release.
On Sunday morning, police responded to several calls of vandalism as owners awoke to find damage to their vehicles.
Lt. Pete Ritchie of the Harrisonburg Police Department said vandalism occurred in two different neighborhoods.
The first area included Oriole Lane and Woodbury Circle, located in the North 38 apartments, and Settlers Lane and Goldfinch Drive.
The second location included College Avenue and Park Road near Eastern Mennonite University.
It's unclear how many vehicles were damaged.
Ritchie said they believe part of the vandalism occurred between 1:30 and 2 a.m., based on security footage.
Ritchie is asking residents in those areas to review home security cameras, or other devices such as Ring doorbell systems, to check if any of the crimes were captured on video.
Anyone with information about the slashing is asked to call HPD's Major Crime Unit at 437-2640 or anonymously by calling Crime Solves at 574-5050 or texting "HPD" plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)
