With increased tension leading up today’s presidential election, area police plan to step up patrols at the polls.
Both the Harrisonburg Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office will be on alert for any problems.
“We will have increased resources to monitor polling locations,” HPD Lt. Chris Monahan said. “We don’t anticipate any problems, but we want to be available just in case something comes up.”
Police will be ready to respond to complaints of voter intimidation or any potential civil unrest following the declaration of a winner.
According to Virginia law, it’s a Class 1 misdemeanor “for any person to hinder, intimidate, or interfere with any qualified voter so as to prevent the voter from casting a secret ballot.”
A Class 1 misdemeanor is punishable by up to 12 months in jail.
“Voting is a fundamental right and the bedrock of our democracy. No Virginian should ever feel intimidated or afraid while exercising their duty as an American and casting their vote,” Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement in late September after reports of voter intimidation at a polling place in Northern Virginia.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he will have deputies near the polling places.
“We definitely have plans to have extra patrols throughout the day and into the evening hours,” Hutcheson said. “We won’t be stationary at the polls. We’re focusing on mobile patrols where there are voting precincts. They’ll be available as needed.”
He said leaders at the voting places will have deputies’ phone numbers in case there is an issue.
To report voter intimidation, call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE or the U.S. Department of Justice Voting Rights Hotline at 1-800-253-3931.
