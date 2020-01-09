Harrisonburg police arrested a city man accused of stabbing another man 17 times during a robbery in a trailer park late Tuesday night.
Kevin Villatoro, 19, is charged with felony malicious wounding and felony robbery, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The investigation began at 11:53 p.m. when Harrisonburg police responded to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where the victim showed up to be treated.
Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
According to the release, police say they believe the altercation took place at the Spotswood Mobile Home Park on Country Club Road.
Police say the investigation led to Villatoro being identified as the suspect.
Villatoro was arrested in the city during a traffic stop at about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.
He was scheduled to appear in Rockingham County General District Court on Wednesday afternoon, but sources say he was still under the influence of drugs at the time.
Villatoro is now scheduled to appear in court today.
He is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
