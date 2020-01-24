NEW MARKET — The suspect in a Thursday morning robbery of SonaBank remains at large.
Authorities have asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect, a white man approximately 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with dark hair and a dark beard, according to New Market Police Chief Chris Rinker.
The suspect wore glasses, Carhartt pants, a black jacket, and a brown belt.
He entered the SonaBank in the 9400 block of South Congress Street at approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday and handed a note to a teller demanding money, Rinker said. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen heading on foot toward John Sevier Road.
No injuries were reported, Rinker said, and the suspect did not display any weapons.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Jackson Police Department and Virginia State Police also responded.
New Market police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 540-459-6101 or call 911 if it’s an emergency.
