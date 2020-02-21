Harrisonburg police continue to search for a man accused of robbing a Dollar General customer Thursday night, according to a Friday morning press release.
Police say they responded to the store on North Main Street in Harrisonburg at about 9 p.m.
The suspect exited the passenger side of a four-door vehicle, walked inside the store, demanded money from the customer and walked out the door, police say.
Police didn't say if a weapon was displayed.
He's described a stocky, white man. He had his faced covered, but was wearing dark sweat pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt and a dark beanie cap.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Harrisonburg Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 437-2640. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
