One man is behind bars and police continue to search for a second after an armed robbery in the North 38 apartments on Monday, according to a Thursday press release.
Harrisonburg police responded to the 1100 block of Meridian Circle for a report of shots fired after several people called 911 reporting an altercation in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, the release states, the people involved in the dispute were no longer on location, but they found a pool of blood.
After a brief search, police located two victims. Neither was shot but one sustained minor injuries from an assault.
Police identified two suspects.
Jameel K. Fletcher, 23, of Harrisonburg, is charged with felony robbery, felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony attempted malicious wounding, felony malicious wounding and four misdemeanor counts of gun-related charges.
Tyler Teele, 24, of Rockingham County, is charged with felony principal in the second degree to felony robbery and misdemeanor trespassing.
Police say the suspects knew the victims.
Anyone with information about the case, including the suspects' whereabouts, is asked to call HPD's Major Crimes Unit at 437-2650 or anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 574-5050. Tipsters can also text their tip by texting "HPD" plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
