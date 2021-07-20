On a normal day, Harrisonburg police officer K. Howdyshell patrols the East Market Street shopping corridor filled with a mall, movie theater and big-box stores.
He knows, at any moment, he could be dispatched to an active shooter situation with mass casualties.
On Monday, as part of a training exercise, Howdyshell and other area police officers participated in an active shooter drill at Divine Unity Community Church on Country Club Road in Harrisonburg.
Howdyshell stormed the sanctuary and took out the “active shooter.”
He said the training prepared him for a real-world scenario.
“It gets you in that mindset so you have something to recall from,” Howdyshell said.
Harrisonburg Police Department Sgt. Daniel Claxton organized the training.
“The main objective is to brush up on our active shooter response,” Claxton said. “Training has always been important for us because it’s not a matter of whether it will happen — it’s a matter of when it will happen.”
Claxton was among dozens of officers to respond to an active shooter at the former American Home Patient facility on Evelyn Byrd Avenue in 2006. A gunman killed two people before killing himself.
As part of Monday’s training, Claxton set up four different stations at the church, each honing in on a skill officers would need if faced with an active shooter in a school, church or other building that could hold a lot of people.
In one station, officers had to breach a door. While that might sound like a simple task, officers have learned over the years that shooters often try to tamper with doors to delay the police response.
In the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre that killed 32 people, the shooter locked the doors with chains.
As a result, HPD and other area police departments now carry bolt cutters in their vehicles.
Timberville Police Chief J.R. Dodd served as one of the instructors, teaching officers how to be creative to get through a door.
He said getting inside a building is sometimes the trickiest part.
Until officers get inside the building, he said, the killing will likely continue.
“You have to prepare for potential add-ons … chains, barricades,” he said. “We try to give everyone the tools they need.”
One of the stations involved working with the Rescue Task Force, designed to rescue the injured during an active shooter situation.
The task force, made up of police officers and medics, was established about seven years ago. Task force members are trained to go into “warm zones.” The zones don’t have an immediate threat but aren’t necessarily safe yet.
Dayton Police Chief Justin Trout said the training is critical for all area officers. His town has several schools and large churches that could be targets.
He said mass shootings are on the rise.
On Saturday night, several Shenandoah Valley residents attended the Washington Nationals’ game in Washington, D.C., for James Madison University Night. The Nationals honored JMU’s softball team for making it to the College World Series.
Midway through the game, gunshots rang out just outside Nationals Park, sending many fans running.
Three people were shot.
“They are happening more and more frequently,” Trout said.
He said police need to be prepared.
In the worst-case scenario, he said, multiple officers from all area police departments would likely respond. He said training together would make a response smoother.
“It helps build cohesion,” he said.
Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies will hold an active shooter drill at a school later this week.
