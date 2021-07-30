In the more than two decades mechanic Greg Swartz has worked on vehicles, he’s swapped out his fair share of catalytic converters.
But in recent months, he’s been replacing more than ever because of thieves. He said theft in the last few months has been the highest it’s been in more than a decade.
“It comes in waves,” said Swartz, who owns Murph’s Mufflers on Pleasant Hill Road in Harrisonburg. “In 2007 and 2008, there was a big rush. It ebbs and flows, but in the last six months it’s really picked up again.”
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said 20 catalytic converter thefts have been reported this year, but 11 of them have been reported in July.
“It’s a crime that runs in cycles,” Hutcheson said, adding that the increased price of platinum is leading to the thefts. “It makes it an attractive target to steal.”
He said thieves will break down the converter, take the platinum and sell it.
Vehicles at homes and businesses have been hit on multiple roads, including Rawley Pike, Spotswood Trail, Timber Way, Reserve Circle, Rockingham Pike and Island Ford Road.
Hutcheson said several of the towns in Rockingham County have also reported catalytic converter thefts.
Harrisonburg police have also noticed an increase.
Sgt. Pete Ritchie of the Harrisonburg Police Department said there have been at least 12 reports of catalytic converter thefts in the city this month.
Swartz said he’s getting about 10 to 15 calls per month, with about half coming to his shop for a replacement.
While he said no one is a big fan of needing to have their vehicle repaired, he said it’s especially frustrating to have a major repair because of someone’s dishonesty.
“If it’s something that breaks from wear and tear, people can understand that, but when it’s a repair because someone stole something, it’s a different feeling,” Swartz said.
He said the average replacement for a catalytic converter runs between $600 and $800.
“It varies widely from vehicle to vehicle,” he said. “Converter prices have been rising steadily.”
One estimate he gave last week, he said, was $2,700 because of the vehicle make and model.
Hutcheson said he hopes his agency, or another, nabs the thief or thieves as soon as possible.
He said he’s assuming it’s one person or a group working together targeting the vehicles.
“Historically, it’s been proven to be that,” he said. “They’re usually all connected, so if you solve one case, you’ve probably solved them all.”
Hutcheson said car owners can take steps to help reduce the chance of being a victim, but it’s tricky to prevent.
He said the obvious answer is to park in a garage if possible, but if a garage isn’t available, the next best thing is to park in a well-lit area.
He also said video surveillance cameras can be a deterrent.
“We encourage people to be alert,” Hutcheson said.
Swartz said he’s been tinkering with the idea of welding a bar across the catalytic converter to reduce thefts.
“If [the thief] runs into something that’s tougher than a pipe, he’s going to move on,” Swartz said.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050.
