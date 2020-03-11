A Port Republic man accused of downloading child pornography pleaded guilty Wednesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Howard Rodgers, 68, pleaded guilty to felony possession of child pornography.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson issued Rodgers a five-year suspended sentence.
He also placed Rodgers on five years of supervised probation.
Alycia Eldridge, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said the investigation into Rodgers began in July when the Virginia State Police received a tip that Rodgers was communicating sexually with an underage girl.
In September, Special Agent Chad Morris, assigned to the Northern Virginia/Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, interviewed Rodgers.
“During the interview, they discussed the defendant’s phone, and Special Agent Morris viewed the photo gallery on the phone,” Eldridge told the judge. “There were several nude images in the photo gallery, with at least one depicting an underage female child nude.”
She said Rodgers told police he saved the image from a nudist website.
