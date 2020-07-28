A Rockingham County judge scheduled a preliminary hearing Tuesday for a West Virginia man accused of killing a Timberville man on Independence Day.
Antone James Tavares, 21, of Mathias, W.Va, is charged with felony first-degree murder.
During a hearing in Rockingham County General District Court, Judge John Hart scheduled the hearing to determine probable cause for Oct. 13.
During his first court appearance on July 6, Tavares told a judge he planned to hire his own attorney.
The investigation into the July 4 slaying began at about 10:30 a.m., when the Broadway Rescue Squad, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Broadway Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot near Thatcher Bridge Lane and West Springbrook Road in Broadway.
Upon arrival, deputies found Andrew Baylor Hoover, 26, with two gunshot wounds.
Emergency personnel planned to fly Hoover to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, but he died in the ambulance driving him to a landing zone set up at a nearby church.
Deputies say a dispute between Hoover and Tavares began in the parking lot of the Timberville Walmart.
Sources say it appears they didn’t know each other and that the argument was sparked by something that happened in the parking lot.
Hoover left the parking lot in a Honda Civic and traveled to Broadway, but Tavares followed him in a Ford Explorer Sport Trac.
Deputies say Hoover then stopped at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Broadway, where he and Tavares engaged in another verbal altercation.
Hoover then left the 7-Eleven and, again, Tavares followed, deputies say.
Deputies say Hoover then got out of his car at the scene of the incident. A third argument between the two men led to Tavares shooting Hoover.
Tavares was arrested at the scene.
Tavares is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
