BASEBALL
1. Fort Defiance (3-0, 2-0 Shenandoah): With three Division I commits on its roster, Fort Defiance has looked the part of a team hoping for a special season this year with an unbeaten start.
2. Spotswood (5-1, 3-1 Valley): Despite an 8-3 loss to Turner Ashby last week, the Trailblazers have been impressive early this season despite having a roster filled with young talent at the varsity level.
3. Broadway (5-1, 3-1 Valley): Since the season-opening upset loss to Spotswood, the Gobblers have reeled off five straight wins and are looking much more like the team many expected them to be entering this spring.
4. Page County (5-1, 5-1 Bull Run): Despite missing standout pitcher T.R. Williams, his younger brother, Lance, has been just as impressive and the Panthers appear destined for another run to the state tournament.
5. Turner Ashby (3-3, 2-2 Valley): The walk-off loss to Sherando on Saturday was tough, but the Knights are beginning to look like their usual selves and should find themselves back in contention for the Valley District title by season's end.
6. Riverheads (2-0, 2-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators, once again, look the part of a team capable of contending for a Class 1 state title after back-to-back wins over Wilson Memorial and Staunton to open the season.
7. Rockbridge County (2-3, 2-2 Valley): It's been as average of a start as you could have for Rockbridge County, which has handled its business against struggling opponents while failing to defeat any of the top teams.
8. Wilson Memorial (2-2, 1-1 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets bounced back from a two-game losing streak with an impressive win over Stuarts Draft and will need more performances like that if they hope to reach the postseason.
9. Stuarts Draft (1-3, 1-1 Shenandoah): Outside of a 17-run explosion against Buffalo Gap, it's been a rough start for Stuarts Draft as it's opened the year with losses in three of its first four games.
10. Harrisonburg (1-3, 1-2 Valley): The Blue Streaks may be on a three-game losing streak but junior pitcher Evan Bert is one of the area's best and gives HHS an opportunity to win any time he is on the mound.
11. Rappahannock County (3-1, 3-1 Bull Run): The Panthers have been the surprise of the Bull Run District so far this season, winning three of their first four games and moving into second place in the league standings.
12. Stonewall Jackson (2-1, 2-1 Bull Run): After a tough 2-1 loss to Page County to open up the season, the Generals have won back-to-back impressive games and look like a team that could threaten the Panthers for the league title.
13. East Rockingham (3-3, 3-3 Bull Run): It's been an up-and-down start so far for East Rockingham under first-year coach Ryan McAlister, but the Eagles are loaded with young talent capable of putting up a lot of runs.
14. Clarke County (3-2, 3-2 Bull Run): The Eagles have now earned back-to-back wins over Strasburg and East Rockingham and are one of many team stuck in the middle of the Bull Run District standings.
15. Madison County (3-3, 3-3 Bull Run): After winning three of their first four games to open up the season, the Mountaineers have dropped back-to-back games and have fallen to .500 in league play.
16. Buffalo Gap (1-2, 0-2 Shenandoah): Since a season-opening win over Bath County, the Bison have struggled with pitching and suffered back-to-back blowout losses to Stuarts Draft and Fort Defiance.
17. Waynesboro (1-4, 0-3 Valley): The Little Giants only have one win against winless Staunton this year and have struggled pitching as they've given up double-digit runs in three of their four losses.
18. Strasburg (1-4, 1-4 Bull Run): It's been four straight losses since a season-opening win over Luray and things won't get any easier for the Rams with East Rockingham and Stonewall Jackson coming up on the schedule.
19. Staunton (0-4, 0-2 Shenandoah): The Storm haven't been able to put it all together yet, but close losses to Waynesboro and Fort Defiance showed this team is better than its record indicates.
20. Luray (0-5, 0-5 Bull Run): Pitching has been a major issue for the Bulldogs early on as they've lose five in a row to start the season and will have a hard time finding a win the rest of the way.
SOFTBALL
1. Page County (5-0, 5-0 Bull Run): The Panthers are considered one of the top teams in all of Class 2 with the 1-2 punch of James Madison signee Taylor Hankins and Penn State signee Maddie Gordon leading the way thus far.
2. Fort Defiance (3-1, 2-0 Shenandoah): Fort Defiance is another team loaded with talent and after a thrilling walk-off win over Buffalo Gap, the Indians appear to be a team destined for a deep postseason run.
3. Turner Ashby (4-1, 3-0 Valley): The Knights split that tough two-game series early in the season with Fort Defiance and have been on a roll since with freshmen Kendall Simmers and Lily Moyers leading the charge.
4. Clarke County (4-0, 4-0 Bull Run): The Eagles have taken care of business so far this year, including a one-run win over East Rockingham last week, but they'll face their biggest test yet against unbeaten Page County.
5. Wilson Memorial (4-0, 2-0 Shenandoah): Wilson Memorial has as much power as anybody in its lineup and an 8-7 win over Stuarts Draft last week allowed the Green Hornets to remain unbeaten to start the season.
6. Stuarts Draft (3-1, 1-1 Shenandoah): Despite a tough loss to Wilson Memorial a week ago, the Cougars are a team that can make some serious noise in both the Shenandoah District and Region 2B.
7. Spotswood (4-2, 3-1 Valley): When the Trailblazers get their bats going, they're as good as anyone and with senior Kaitlyn Fletcher leading the way in the circle, don't be surprised if this team puts together a deep postseason run.
8. East Rockingham (3-2, 3-2 Bull Run): Despite two losses on its resume, East Rockingham has shown it has plenty of power in its lineup and will be a legitimate threat in Region 2B if it can sneak into the postseason.
9. Buffalo Gap (2-2, 0-2 Shenandoah): Pitcher Kate Alger has been brilliant and if the Bison get their bats to wake up, they'll be able to make serious noise.
10. Rockbridge County (3-1, 2-1 Valley): The Wildcats have a trio of wins thus far, but they all came against struggling opponents. It remains to be seen how legit of a contender this team will be against district opponents.
11. Madison County (2-3, 2-3 Bull Run): The Mountaineers have won two of their last three and are tending in the right direction with their three losses coming against the Bull Run District's top three teams.
12. Riverheads (0-1, 0-1 Shenandoah): The Gladiators suffered a one-run loss to Wilson Memorial in their only game thus far, but should have a chance at making a deep run at the Class 1 level this postseason.
13. Broadway (2-4, 2-2 Valley): After some early-season struggles, the Gobblers have now won back-to-back games and are finding their groove with senior standout Grace Fravel leading the way.
14. Waynesboro (1-4, 0-3 Valley): The Little Giants' lone win came against winless rival Staunton, but this is a team that has shown steady improvement in recent seasons and kept it closer than expected against Broadway.
15. Strasburg (1-3, 1-3 Bull Run): The Rams have lost three of four to open up the season and their only win came in a 10-0 victory over winless Stonewall Jackson.
16. Rappahannock County (1-4, 1-4 Bull Run): Rappahannock County's lone win came against Strasburg in the season opener and it's struggled since.
17. Harrisonburg (0-4, 0-3 Valley): The Blue Streaks are one of the youngest teams in the Valley District and it's shown with a winless record thus far, but senior Alyssa Sutton has been a bright spot in the field and at the plate.
18. Stonewall Jackson (0-3, 0-3 Bull Run): The Generals have only scored one run this season and will be pressed to find a win this year.
19. Staunton (0-3, 0-1 Shenandoah): Staunton has scored just one run so far this season and given up 37 during a three-game losing streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.