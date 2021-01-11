BOYS
1. East Rockingham (2-0): Led by one of the top players in the country in 6-foot-8 guard Tyler Nickel, the Eagles have looked the part of a team seeking its first state title in program history with a pair of convincing wins over nearby Class 3 rivals Broadway and Spotswood to open up the season.
2. Eastern Mennonite (1-1): After a tough season-opening loss to Seton School on the road, the Flames were back to their smooth offensive ways in a win over Carlisle School on Saturday that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
3. Broadway (1-1): Despite a season-opening loss to East Rockingham and having a shortened rotation at the moment, Broadway has maintained the same consistency its displayed for much of head coach Dwight Walton's tenure and could be the early favorite to win this year's Valley District title.
4. Spotswood (1-1): The 25-point loss to rival East Rockingham, which was the largest in the Trailblazers' history against the Eagles, was a tough one to swallow, but Carmelo Pacheco has proven to be arguably the area's second-best player and should keep his squad in contention throughout the season.
5. Stuarts Draft (1-0): As one of the most experienced teams in the area and coming off a trip to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament a year ago, the Cougars are the early favorite in the Shenandoah and showcased why in a solid season-opening victory over nearby Wilson Memorial.
6. Page County (2-0): The Panthers have quite a bit of talent to replace from a team that was one win why of reaching the VHSL Class 2 state tournament a year ago, but they've done so nicely so far with Ricky Campbell living up to the hype in back-to-back wins to open up the season.
7. Wilson Memorial (1-1): A season-opening loss to Stuarts Draft wasn't ideal, but junior Jaxon Hartman did what standout players do and bounced back with a 26-point performance to lead the Green Hornets to a dominating victory over non-district rival Waynesboro just one night later.
8. Staunton (1-0): The Storm are, once again, an athletic group that is strong defensively and have enough balance on offense to give opposing teams fits this season and perhaps make another deep postseason run under coach Terrell Mickens.
9. Fort Defiance (1-0): The Indians are another team that is absolutely loaded with experience and with James Madison baseball signee Ryan Cook leading the way, they could put themselves in contention for their first Shenandoah District title since entering the league a couple of seasons ago.
10. Central (2-2): This year's edition of the Falcons isn't quite as talented offensively, especially with the loss of forward Dominic Strother, but they're still a well-balanced group that plays disciplined and is sound enough defensively to keep them in the game against most opponents.
11. Madison County (2-0): The Mountaineers are off to a surprise start with back-to-back wins over Rappahannock County and Stonewall Jackson to open up the season, but it remains to be seen whether they can maintain that success against the upper echelon of the Bull Run District.
12. Turner Ashby (0-2): Back-to-back losses to open the season wasn't how first-year coach Brandon Shields envisioned things starting, but the Knights have shown plenty of potential on offense with their ability from 3-point range and could still be a force in the Valley District if they can shore up their defensive miscues.
13. Riverheads (0-1): Adam Painter is one of the better players in the Shenandoah District and showcased that in a season-opening loss to Staunton, but the Gladiators need to find more offensive firepower if they want to win games this season in a tough Shenandoah District.
14. Buffalo Gap (0-1): The Bison continue to be a well-coached, disciplined group, but they ran into an experienced opponent in Fort Defiance in their season opener and the Indians made them pay with a close victory that showcased both teams' potential at various times throughout the contest.
15. Clarke County (1-0): As the last team in the Bull Run District to open up its season, Clarke County got the year started with a win over Rappahannock County but will have work to do in order to be successful against the likes of East Rockingham, Page County and others.
16. Waynesboro (0-1): There wasn't much that went right for Waynesboro, which committed 18 turnovers, in a season-opening blowout loss to Wilson Memorial, but the Little Giants have size and athleticism and should show improvement as a young squad continues to grow throughout the season.
17. Rappahannock County (2-2): Wins over Strasburg and Stonewall Jackson were a bit of a surprise for a Rappahannock County team that has struggled in recent seasons, but back-to-back losses to Clarke County and Madison County proved the Panthers still have a ways to go.
18. Strasburg (0-2): The Rams are off to a slower-than-expected start with back-to-back losses to Rappahannock County and Page County, but they're a team that will get better and could eventually move their way back into the top half of the Bull Run District once they're hitting their stride.
19. Stonewall Jackson (1-3): Fresh off their first win of the season in a thriller over Luray on Saturday, the Generals are showing plenty of balance on offense but still lacking enough consistency on the defensive end.
20. Luray (0-1): Playing without leading scorer Brendan Fitzwater, the Bulldogs put up an impressive effort in a season-opening loss to Stonewall Jackson and could showcase the growth folks have been anticipating in recent seasons under coach Mat Huff.
Opt-Outs: Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County
GIRLS
1. Spotswood (2-0): Senior guard Abby Branner, who is loaded with experience, has been as good as anyone and the Trailblazers have looked the part of a two-time defending state champion with back-to-back convincing wins over Turner Ashby and East Rockingham to open up the season.
2. Turner Ashby (1-1): The Knights weren't on their 'A' game in a season-opening loss to Spotswood, but showcased why they're one of the top teams in Class 3 a few nights later in a dominating road victory over rival Broadway that included a stout defensive effort from the TA backcourt.
3. Luray (2-0): Luray coach Joe Lucas has remained proud of how his team has fought through some early-season miscues early and he should be with the Bulldogs picking up back-to-back wins to open the year and getting big efforts out of the veteran duo of Emilee Weakley and Brynlee Burrill.
4. Fort Defiance (1-0): Led by Kiersten Ransome, who is one of the top players in the Shenandoah District, the Indians flexed their muscles in a dominating victory over Buffalo Gap to open the season and should battle with Wilson Memorial for the top spot in the league this year.
5. Wilson Memorial (2-0): The Green Hornets are loaded with a talented and experienced group that has looked as good as anyone with strong defense and a balanced attack during back-to-back blowout wins over rivals Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro to open up the season.
6. Madison County (2-0): Coming off a strong overall season in 2019-20, the Mountaineers have picked up back-to-back wins over Rappahannock County and Stonewall Jackson to open up the season and could challenge Luray for a shot at the Bull Run District title this season.
7. Stonewall Jackson (3-2): Back-to-back losses to Madison County and Luray have cooled off the Generals after a hot start, but coach Jeffrey Burner has a well-balanced group that enjoys playing together and has this team trending in a positive direction.
8. Page County (1-1): Without leading scorer Leah Hilliard, the Panthers suffered a season-opening loss to Stonewall Jackson but there's no doubt this team is loaded with talent this season and has the tools, when healthy, to make a run at Luray for the top spot in the Bull Run District.
9. Broadway (1-1): A blowout loss to Turner Ashby was humbling for the Gobblers, but the team still has a lot to build on after a season-opening victory over East Rockingham and the emergence of junior guard Emma Bacon into the type of prolific scorer many thought she could be for several seasons now.
10. Riverheads (1-0): As one of the more experienced teams in the Shenandoah District, the Gladiators are a group that is sound defensively and has just enough options on the offensive end to give opposing teams issues on a consistent basis.
11. Staunton (0-1): A season-opening loss to Riverheads was disappointing, but the Storm have some solid weapons offensively and showcased potential to play with anyone if they can manage to improve throughout the course of the season.
12. Buffalo Gap (0-1): Amaya Lucas continues to shine for the Bison, but there aren't enough weapons around her that can score consistently at the moment and it showed in a disappointing season-opening rout at the hands of Fort Defiance.
13. Strasburg (2-3): The Rams aren't quite as loaded as they were a year ago during their run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament, but still have enough talent to compete on a nightly basis in a wide-open Bull Run District.
14. Clarke County (1-0): The Eagles opened up the season with a thrilling buzzer-beating victory over winless Rappahannock County, but will have to improve offensively in order to compete in the Bull Run District this season.
15. Stuarts Draft (0-1): The return of coach James Carter to the sidelines wasn't enough to propel Stuarts Draft in a season-opening loss to Wilson Memorial, but the Cougars are one of the youngest teams in the area and should continue to showcase improvement as the year moves along.
16. Eastern Mennonite (0-0): The Flames have plenty of experience and talent, led by guards Halie Mast and Avery Nussbaum, but will need to show more offensive firepower this season if they hope to build off their 13-win campaign from a year ago.
17. Central (0-2): The Falcons are off to another slow start due to their lack of consistent production on offense and after back-to-back losses to Skyline and William Monroe, it's hard to envision many wins for this team this season.
18. East Rockingham (0-2): Coming off one of its worst seasons in program history, there has been hope for improvement this year but the Eagles are still struggling to take care of the basketball and the result has been a pair of lopsided losses to Broadway to open up the 2020-21 campaign.
19. Waynesboro (0-1): There's plenty of optimism around the program now with former standout Skylar Napier taking over as head coach, but the Little Giants showed they have plenty of work to do in a 41-point home loss to rival Wilson Memorial to start the year.
20. Rappahannock County (0-5): The Panthers haven't had success in any way thus far and will have a hard time finding a win on their schedule after five consecutive losses to open the year.
Opt-Outs: Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County
