BOYS
1. East Rockingham (3-0): Tyler Nickel has looked the part of the area's best player and early on but it's the emergence of 6-foot-7 senior forward Kyle Evick as another prolific scoring option that has the Eagles looking like a contender to bring home the program's first-ever Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship. Movement: —
2. Eastern Mennonite (2-1): The loss of Aviwe Mahlong is evident in a lot of ways for this year's Eastern Mennonite squad, but that hasn't slowed the Flames down as they continue to rely on strong ball movement and impressive team defense to remain one of the area's best teams. Movement: —
3. Spotswood (3-1): Coming off a 25-point loss to East Rockingham, the Trailblazers put together back-to-back impressive wins over Valley District rivals Broadway and Turner Ashby and will welcome back head coach Chad Edwards to the sidelines this week after an extended absence. Movement: +1
4. Page County (5-0): Canaan Pierce's emergence into a standout player for the Panthers has formed quite the 1-2 punch alongside Ricky Campbell and, all of a sudden, this is a team that has the makings of a squad that could push for a spot in this year's Class 2 state tournament. Movement: +2
5. Wilson Memorial (4-1): Jaziel Mensah has been as good as advertised for Wilson Memorial early on and when you put him alongside Jaxon Hartman and Finn Irving, it forms a solid trio of standouts for the Green Hornets that has led them to four consecutive wins after a season-opening loss. Movement: +2
6. Staunton (3-1): Despite suffering their first loss of the season in a disappointing showing against Wilson Memorial, the Storm are one of many teams in the Shenandoah District that can make a splash this season with their athleticism, balanced scoring and focus on the defense end. Movement: +2
7. Fort Defiance (3-1): A midweek loss to Riverheads was disappointing, but Fort Defiance bounced back in impressive fashion with a blowout win over Stuarts Draft and senior guard Ryan Cook continues to put up impressive scoring numbers on a nightly basis. Movement: +2
8. Broadway (1-2): The Gobblers opened up the season with a tough outing against East Rockingham and a win against Turner Ashby, but suddenly looked lost offensively in a 47-31 setback at the hands of Spotswood and will need to get things turned around quickly if they hope to make a push for the Region 3C playoffs this season. Movement: -5
9. Buffalo Gap (2-2): The Bison are a talented group, led by Bennett Bowers and Tanner Rivenburg, and are beginning to make a case for one of the top teams in the Shenandoah District after back-to-back convincing wins over Stuarts Draft and Riverheads to close out the week. Movement: +5
10. Riverheads (2-2): Adam Painter and Ryan Farris continue to put up strong numbers on the offensive end and the Gladiators have shown flashes of their full potential, but more consistency is needed out of this squad before they gear up for a run at the VHSL Class 1 state tournament. Movement: +3
11. Stuarts Draft (1-3): Despite plenty of experience and an impressive season-opening win over Wilson Memorial, the Cougars now find themselves in a three-game losing streak and in desperate need of a win entering the third week of Shenandoah District play. Movement: -6
12. Central (3-3): The Falcons continue to find themselves in contention in almost every game they play and their .500 record reflects it so far after splitting a pair of games against Northwestern District opponent Manassas Park last week. Movement: -2
13. Clarke County (3-1): Clarke County has looked similar to teams the program has produced in the past with balanced scoring and strong defense to pick up a pair of wins over Madison County and Stonewall Jackson while falling to unbeaten Page County over the past week. Movement: +2
14. Madison County (2-2): After back-to-back wins to open up the season, Madison County faced a bit of a reality check this past week with back-to-back losses to Page County and Clarke County. Movement: -3
15. Turner Ashby (0-5): A quick glance at Turner Ashby's record would indicate this isn't a very good team, but the Knights have plenty of offensive weapons and have flashed potential in almost every game to be a dangerous team that can knock off anyone on any given night. Movement: -3
16. Rappahannock County (3-3): The Panthers continue to surprise folks around the Bull Run District with their success and a win over Strasburg validates that this team has improved this season. Movement: +1
17. Strasburg (0-3): The Rams are continuing to struggle, especially on the offensive end, but they are one of the most well-coached teams in the Bull Run and should get things turned around. Movement: +1
18. Waynesboro (0-4): It's been as bad of a start as you can imagine for Waynesboro thus far and with the schedule consisting primarily of teams from the tough Shenandoah District, wins may be hard to come by this season for the Little Giants. Movement: -2
19. Stonewall Jackson (1-4): In just one game this past week, the Generals suffered a disappointing loss to Clarke County and they continue to struggle to find any offensive firepower consistently. Movement: —
20. Luray (0-1): The Bulldogs are out of action until Jan. 25. Movement: —
Opt-Outs: Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County
GIRLS
1. Spotswood (3-1): Sure, the Trailblazers lost their first game to a Valley District opponent since 2017 with the loss to Turner Ashby last week, but this is a squad that remains atop the area once Abby Branner — the team's leading scorer — and Emmah Payne return to the starting lineup next week. Movement: —
2. Turner Ashby (4-1): The Knights earned their coveted win over Spotswood last week behind strong play from their experienced veterans and they'll need that all year long if they hope to dethrone the Trailblazers and capture a VHSL Class 3 state title of their own. Movement: —
3. Luray (2-0): The Bulldogs are out of action until Jan. 25. Movement: —
4. Fort Defiance (4-0): Kiersten Ransome continues to put up big numbers in the scoring column and Fort Defiance has enough pieces around her to make a serious run in Region 3C this season. Movement: —
5. Wilson Memorial (4-1): A loss to Turner Ashby proved the Green Hornets still have room to grow, but they responded with back-to-back wins over Buffalo Gap and Staunton that lead veteran coach Jackie Bryan satisfied with the improvement. Movement: —
6. Madison County (3-0): The Mountaineers continue to be an underrated team in the Bull Run District and quietly remain unbeaten through three games after another convincing win over Clarke County. Movement: —
7. Page County (2-1): The Panthers are beginning to hit their stride a bit more after a season-opening loss to Stonewall Jackson and the return of Leah Hilliard to the lineup will immediately make this a team that could make a run at the VHSL Class 2 state tournament his season. Movement: +1
8. Stonewall Jackson (3-2): Back-to-back losses to Madison County and Luray have cooled off the Generals after a hot start, but coach Jeffrey Burner has a well-balanced group that enjoys playing together and has this team trending in a positive direction. Movement: -1
9. Broadway (2-2): Although Broadway's only two wins have been over a struggling East Rockingham team, the Gobblers experienced trio of Emma Bacon, Aliza Lokey and A.C. Swartz is enough to give them a shot against almost any team they face. Movement: —
10. Riverheads (2-2): The Gladiators continue to impress on the defensive end under coach Preston Woods, but will need to be better at scoring the basketball if they hope to make another run at the VHSL Class 1 state tournament this season. Movement: —
11. Staunton (2-2): The Storm are a talented group with solid offensive weapons that has the ability to knock off anyone in the Shenandoah District on a nightly basis. Movement: —
12. Strasburg (4-3): Back-to-back wins over Central and Clarke County have the Rams looking more like the team many expected them to be coming into the preseason. Movement: +1
13. Stuarts Draft (1-3): The frontcourt duo of Hadley May and Leah Wood along with guard Madi Armentrout gives the Cougars plenty of reason to believe a turnaround could be on the horizon. Movement: +2
14. Buffalo Gap (1-3): The Bison finally earned their first win of the season with an upset of Riverheads and Amaya Lucas is one of the area's best players, but Gap will need to get better offensively if it wants to win more than a couple of games this season. Movement: -2
15. Clarke County (1-3): After a season-opening win in thrilling fashion, the Eagles have come crashing down fast with a trio of losses to Strasburg, Madison County and Page County last week. Movement: -1
16. Central (2-3): A pair of wins over Northwestern District opponent Manassas Park was enough to lift the spirits of the Falcons and give them their first taste of victory this season. Movement: +1
17. East Rockingham (1-4): A much-needed blowout win over Eastern Mennonite on Saturday could be just what a struggling East Rockingham team needed to build confidence and get its season turned around. Movement: +1
18. Eastern Mennonite (0-1): The Flames were left disappointed after a blowout loss to East Rockingham to open up the season, but EMHS has enough veteran scorers on this team to find success eventually. Movement: -2
19. Waynesboro (0-1): With a lack of depth and consistent scoring options, it could be a slow rebuild for first-year Little Giants coach Skylar Napier. Movement: —
20. Rappahannock County (0-5): The Panthers remain winless and will have a hard time finding a win on their schedule this season. Movement: —
Opt-Outs: Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County
