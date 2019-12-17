BOYS
1. East Rockingham (3-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Tyler Nickel showed all the reasons he’s the area’s best player with a career-high 45 points along with 11 rebounds and East Rockingham solidified itself as one of the top teams in Class 2 with its second win ever over rival Spotswood. Movement: —
2. Eastern Mennonite (6-0, 3-0 Virginia Independent): The Flames have looked the part of a team ready to get back to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III tournament this season and have done it with a well-balanced attack offensively. Movement: —
3. Spotswood (2-1, 0-0 Valley): Despite its loss to East Rockingham, the Trailblazers have looked like the favorite to win the Valley District again this season with sophomore Carmelo Pacheco emerging as one of the area’s top young talents. Movement: +1
4. Broadway (5-1, 0-0 Valley): Despite dealing with several injuries and sickness early this season, the Gobblers have managed to win five of their first six games and should continue to improve as guys on their roster get healthier. Movement: -1
5. Central (3-0, 1-0 Northwestern): Central has taken care of business so far this season, using solid defense and balance on the offensive end to coast to three straight victories to open up its season. Movement: +1
6. Staunton (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Storm are one of the deeper teams in the area and certainly very athletic, but will need to improve defensively to make a deep run in the postseason this year. Movement: -1
7. Waynesboro (2-0, 0-0 Valley): Led by senior big man Damien Fishers, the Little Giants have been impressive offensively and will face their biggest test of the season Tuesday when rival Staunton comes to WHS for a big non-district matchup. Movement: —
8. Harrisonburg (0-2, 0-0 Valley): Back-to-back tough losses for Harrisonburg to open up the season, but the Blue Streaks have the depth and the athleticism necessary to compete in a wide open Valley District this season. Movement: +1
9. Riverheads (0-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators have yet to play a game because of the success of the RHS football team, but will be one of the top teams in the Shenandoah District this season with standout guard Grant Painter leading the way. Movement: +1
10. Strasburg (2-1, 0-0 Bull Run): Despite picking up a solid non-district win over Warren County, the Rams still have a lot to prove as they prepare to enter Bull Run District play this week and open up with rival Clarke County. Movement: +1
11. Stuarts Draft (2-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): After a week of no games due to the success of the Stuarts Draft football team, the Cougars will be back at full strength now with players such as Jo-’el Howard, Kasey Branch and Freddie Watkins returning to the team. Movement: +2
12. Buffalo Gap (5-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Tanner Rivenburg has been lighting it up offensively as the Bison have been the hottest team in the area with five straight wins, including an impressive rout of Class 3 Turner Ashby on Monday at home. Movement: +3
13. Turner Ashby (2-4, 0-0 Valley): After back-to-back wins to open up the season, Turner Ashby has suddenly lost four in a row and is struggling to generate offense consistently. Movement: -5
14. Rockbridge County (1-2, 0-0 Valley): Outside of guard Aaron Plogger, the Wildcats simply haven’t been able to find enough consistent scorers so far this season and will have to improve defensively to compete in the Valley District this year. Movement: -2
15. Fort Defiance (1-4, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Indians have had several close losses to start the year, but a win over Stonewall Jackson paired with a strong effort in a loss t Broadway have provided Fort some hope for improvement moving forward. Movement: +1
16. Page County (1-4, 0-0 Bull Run): After finally getting in the win column with a victory over East Hardy, the Panthers should continue to see improvement and could quickly climb up the power rankings as they get ready for Bull Run District play. Movement: +1
17. Wilson Memorial (0-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): Shooting woes and lack of execution has hurt Wilson Memorial early as the Green Hornets have suffered three straight lopsided non-district losses to open up the season. Movement: -3
18. Clarke County (2-3, 0-0 Bull Run): The Eagles picked up their first two wins of the season last week, but suffered a devastating last-second loss to Warren County to fall back below .500 for the year. Movement: +1
19. Stonewall Jackson (1-4, 0-0 Bull Run): After four straight losses and plenty of offensive miscues, the Generals are desperate to get back on track this week before beginning play in the Bull Run. Movement: -1
20. Luray (0-2, 0-0 Bull Run): Luray has looked much improved from a year ago with strong efforts against Buffalo Gap and Staunton and should be able to pick up a couple of wins this year after a rough first season under coach Mat Huff. Movement: +2
21. Madison County (0-3, 0-0 Bull Run): The Mountaineers were once one of the top teams consistently in Region 2B, but with a plethora of youth on the roster this season, it looks to be a rebuilding year. Movement: -1
22. Rappahannock County (0-5, 0-0 Bull Run): It’s been a rough start to the season for Rappahannock County and things likely won’t get any easier for the Panthers as they enter district competition. Movement: -1
GIRLS
1. Spotswood (4-1, 0-0 Valley): Despite a loss to Trinity (Pa.) on Saturday in the She Got Game Classic in Washington D.C., the Trailblazers remain in a class of their own and likely won’t lose again in the regular season. Movement: —
2. Strasburg (4-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Strasburg continues to rely on causing chaos defensively and being physical on the offensive end and remains the favorite to win the Bull Run District once again this season. Movement: —
3. Page County (4-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Balanced offense and plenty of experience has Page County seeking another trip to the state tournament this season and the Panthers have looked the part early on. Movement: —
4. Luray (4-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Emilee Weakley continues to impress, but the Bulldogs have more than a one-player show early on and are looking to insert themselves into the conversation for winning the Bull Run this season. Movement: —
5. Turner Ashby (6-0, 0-0 Valley): The hot start continues for Turner Ashby, which has now six straight behind strong efforts from Leah Kiracofe and Becca Shiflet to open up the year. Movement: —
6. Fort Defiance (4-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): With four straight wins under its belt, Fort Defiance looks like the favorite to win the Shenandoah District, but depth is something to keep an eye on with this team. Movement: —
7. Stuarts Draft (3-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Three straight impressive wins for the Cougars as forward Hadley May is establishing herself as one of the best players in the Shenandoah District. Movement: +1
8. Wilson Memorial (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets are starting to look more like the team we’re accustomed to seeing out of Fishersville, but size remains a concern for a team that is loaded at the guard position. Movement: +1
9. Harrisonburg (1-3, 0-0 Valley): Despite losses in three of their first four games, the Blue Streaks should be one of the top teams in the Valley District this season and will only grow after a challenging non-district slate to open up the year. Movement: -2
10. Clarke County (3-2, 0-0 Bull Run): It was a solid week for Clarke County with a pair of non-district wins over Skyline and Warren County, but the Eagles will have their hands full in a Bull Run District that is loaded at the top. Movement: +1
11. Buffalo Gap (3-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): Amaya Lucas remains one of the top players in the Shenandoah District, but the Bison have struggled to establish a second scoring option early this season. Movement: +1
12. Staunton (2-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): Back-to-back wins for Staunton to open up the year, but the schedule will get much tougher moving forward and the Storm don’t have a lot of firepower on the offensive end. Movement: +1
13. Riverheads (1-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): After a season-opening win to start the year under new coach Preston Woods, Riverheads has now dropped three in a row and is struggling to put the ball in the hoop. Movement: -3
14. Rockbridge County (2-3, 0-0 Valley): The Wildcats have struggled early with a trio of non-district losses to tough opponents, but showed last year that they’re capable of getting hot and making a run at any time. Movement: —
15. Eastern Mennonite (4-1, 1-0 Blue Ridge): First-year coach Keri Mast has Eastern Mennonite playing strong defensively and sharing the ball well as the Flames have won four of their first five. Movement: +1
16. Rappahannock County (3-2, 0-0 Bull Run): The Panthers have taken care of business against the teams they’re expected to, but it’s yet to be seen how they’ll fare in district play with several teams capable of making deep postseason runs this year. Movement: +1
17. East Rockingham (1-4, 0-0 Bull Run): After finally getting a win on Monday in a come-from-behind victory over Broadway, the Eagles have suddenly found confidence and will look to use that as they enter Bull Run District play. Movement: +2
18. Broadway (0-6, 0-0 Valley): Six straight losses to open the season isn’t what anyone envisioned for a Broadway team that has some young talent, but second-year coach Scott Martin has insisted that the Gobblers will continue to improve as the season goes along. Movement: -1
19. Stonewall Jackson (1-3, 0-0 Bull Run): The Generals are loaded with young talent, but their inexperience has shown at times this season as they’ve dropped three of four with their only win coming against winless Central. Movement: -1
20. Madison County (2-3, 0-0 Bull Run): A win over Buckingham County was good for the Mountaineers, but they lack the type of firepower needed to compete in the Bull Run District this season. Movement: —
21. Central (0-4, 0-1 Northwestern): Maria Marston is one of the better forwards in the area, but the Falcons haven’t had enough firepower around her this season to win a game and will face a tough slate in the Northwestern District. Movement: —
22. Waynesboro (0-4, 0-0 Valley): Depth will be a season-long issue for the Little Giants, who were forced to play a majority of the fourth quarter of a loss to Wilson Memorial with just four players on the court after just five players were able to dress for the game. Movement: —
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.