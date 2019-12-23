BOYS
1. Eastern Mennonite (7-1, 3-0 Virginia Independent): Despite suffering their first loss of the season in a 56-54 setback to Peninsula Catholic at the Roger Bergey Classic on Saturday, the Flames move into the top spot after an impressive win over Woodberry Forest and consistent play throughout the early course of the season. Movement: +2
2. Broadway (6-1, 0-0 Valley): Using a stingy defensive effort and a big game from junior forward Nate Tinnell, Broadway picked up its biggest win of the season with a 68-61 upset of East Rockingham and proved its a legitimate Valley District contender. Movement: +1
3. East Rockingham (5-1, 2-0 Bull Run): The Eagles took care of business against a pair of Bull Run District opponents in Clarke County and Stonewall Jackson, but now have their sights set on avenging their only loss of the season Monday when they host Broadway in a rematch. Movement: -2
4. Spotswood (3-1, 0-0 Valley): One week after falling to East Rockingham in a rivalry game that featured a 45-point performance from Eagles forward Tyler Nickel, the Trailblazers looked much more like the team we’re accustomed to seeing out of Penn Laird in an 84-51 rout of Heritage-Lynchburg. Movement: -1
5. Central (5-0, 2-0 Northwestern): The Falcons continue to impress early on this season and after completing a season sweep of rival Sherando, they may be the favorite to capture a Northwestern District title in their first season in the league. Movement: —
6. Waynesboro (5-0, 0-0 Valley): Damien Fisher has been the best big man in the area and Waynesboro is getting enough solid contributions around him to slowly insert its name into the discussion of the Valley District’s top teams this season. Movement: +1
7. Staunton (2-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): Close losses to Heritage-Lynchburg and Waynesboro sandwiched around a win over Turner Ashby made for an up-and-down week for the Storm, but they remain the overwhelming favorite in the Shenandoah District. Movement: -1
8. Harrisonburg (1-3, 0-0 Valley): There isn’t a team that has had a more gut-wrenching start to the season than Harrisonburg, which has three losses by a combined eight points, including two in overtime. Movement: —
9. Riverheads (1-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators finally got their season underway and shook off the rust quickly as Grant Painter exploded for 24 points in a non-district blowout of Bath County. Movement: —
10. Strasburg (4-2, 2-0 Bull Run): Despite a loss to rival Central, the Rams rebounded nicely with back-to-back wins over Clarke County and Rappahannock County and are one of three unbeaten teams in Bull Run District play. Movement: —
11. Buffalo Gap (5-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Bison are the hottest team in the area with five straight wins, including an impressive double-digit victory over Turner Ashby that proved the Bison are no fluke. Movement: +1
12. Stuarts Draft (2-4, 0-0 Shenandoah): Despite finally getting its full roster back after a lengthy run by the Stuarts Draft football team, the Cougars had a rough week with back-to-back non-district losses to fall below .500 for the season. Movement: -1
13. Page County (3-4, 2-0 Bull Run): After a grueling non-district schedule to start the season, the Panthers looked much improved over the past week with a pair of wins over Luray and Madison County to open up district play. Movement: +3
14. Fort Defiance (1-5, 0-0 Shenandoah): Much like Harrisonburg, the Indians have had their fair share of close losses to start the season and are a better team than their subpar record through six games would indicate. Movement: +1
15. Rockbridge County (2-3, 0-0 Valley): The Wildcats are slowly starting to find more offensive weapons around guard Aaron Plogger and could be a team that continues to get better as we inch closer toward the start of Valley District play. Movement: -1
16. Turner Ashby (2-5, 0-0 Valley): Five straight losses for Turner Ashby after back-to-back wins to open up the year and the Knights are in desperate need of a consistent scoring punch. Movement: -3
17. Wilson Memorial (0-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets haven’t shot the ball particularly well and have struggled on the defensive end, but a tough non-district schedule should have this team playing better by the time district play rolls around. Movement: —
18. Luray (1-4, 1-1 Bull Run): It’s been evident since the first game that Luray was improved this season and it showed last week as the Bulldogs lost a close game to Page County before beating Stonewall Jackson a few nights later. Movement: +2
19. Clarke County (2-6, 0-2 Bull Run): Rough week for Clarke County as it dropped three in a row to Skyline, Strasburg and East Rockingham and is now one of three winless teams in the Bull Run District. Movement: -1
20. Stonewall Jackson (1-6, 0-2 Bull Run): The Generals have now lost six in a row, but have quite a few close losses and play with the type of grittiness that gives them a chance at an upset in quite a few Bull Dun District games this season. Movement: -1
21. Rappahannock County (2-6, 1-1 Bull Run): The Panthers picked up a big win over Madison County to open up district play, but don’t have the offensive firepower to compete with the top half of the league this season. Movement: +1
22. Madison County (0-6, 0-2 Bull Run): Madison County remains winless after back-to-back losses to Page County and Rappahannock County to open up district play and may have a hard time finding a victory on its schedule. Movement: -1
GIRLS
1. Spotswood (4-2, 0-0 Valley): The Trailblazers have suffered two losses already to two out-of-state opponents, but it’s been against elite competition that will only strengthen this team as it tries to defend its Virginia High School League Class 3 title. Movement: —
2. Strasburg (6-0, 2-0 Bull Run): Strasburg has managed to take care of business thus far, using its stingy defense and strong inside-out game to solidify itself as the Bull Run District’s best team. Movement: —
3. Luray (6-0, 2-0 Bull Run): While Strasburg has been impressive, coming right behind them is Luray, which picked up a huge victory over Page County and remains unbeaten behind the play of standout Emily Weakley. Movement: +1
4. Turner Ashby (7-0, 0-0 Valley): Off to their best start in quite some time, the Knights are using a well-balanced attack and a strong junior class to quickly solidify themselves as the Valley District’s second-best team this season. Movement: +1
5. Fort Defiance (5-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Indians have reeled off five straight wins and despite having some concerns about depth, look like a contender to compete for a Shenandoah District championship this season. Movement: +1
6. Stuarts Draft (4-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Hadley May and McKinley Fitzgerald are one of the better 1-2 punches in the area and Stuarts Draft has been impressive through the early portion of the season, including three wins over Class 3 opponents. Movement: +1
7. Wilson Memorial (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets will be undersized against most opponents this season, but have enough talent at the guard spot to compete for another district title. Movement: +1
8. Harrisonburg (1-3, 0-0 Valley): After spending quite a bit of time looking to improve after dropping three of its first four, Harrisonburg will look to get back on track once it returns to action Friday at home. Movement: +1
9. Madison County (5-3, 2-0 Bull Run): Making the biggest jump of the week is Madison County, which has surprised everyone with a perfect 2-0 start in district play that includes an upset of Page County. Movement: +11
10. Page County (4-2, 0-2 Bull Run): Tough week for the Panthers as they drop a close contest to rival Luray to open up district play and follow it up with a lackluster performance against Madison County a few nights later. Movement: -7
11. Buffalo Gap (3-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): Buffalo Gap was overwhelmed in a non-district rout at the hands of Turner Ashby and will need to improve offensively if they hope to compete in a tough Shenandoah District. Movement: —
12. Staunton (3-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Emma Witt has been a standout for the Storm early this season, but they may be a year or two away from competing for a district title with the amount of youth throughout their roster. Movement: —
13. Clarke County (4-3, 1-1 Bull Run): Clarke County rebounded from a tough loss to Strasburg with a gritty win over East Rockingham two nights later and are slowly improving as the season moves along. Movement: -3
14. Riverheads (2-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators finally got to taste a win again with a non-district blowout of Bath County, but will need to find more offensive firepower moving forward. Movement: -1
15. Rockbridge County (3-3, 0-0 Valley): Much like last year, Rockbridge County is a team to keep an eye on in the second half of the season with a number of key players from last year’s team back and starting to click. Movement: -1
16. Eastern Mennonite (5-1, 1-0 Blue Ridge): The Flames have relied on stingy defense to carry them to a 5-1 record thus far, but will face much tougher competition once they resume play at the start of the new year. Movement: -1
17. Central (2-4, 1-1 Northwestern): Big week for the Falcons, who picked up their first two wins of the season with impressive victories over Stonewall Jackson and Sherando and showed off the improvement they’ve made already this year. Movement: +4
18. Stonewall Jackson (2-5, 1-1 Bull Run): Kylene Franklin and Mya Councill have both been impressive and the Generals earned their first district win with a victory over East Rockingham. Movement: +1
19. Rappahannock County (3-4, 0-2 Bull Run): Back-to-back losses to open up Bull Run District play for Rappahannock County, but the league is filled with parity this season and the Panthers should have chances to get a win down the road. Movement: -3
20. East Rockingham (1-6, 0-2 Bull Run): After earning their first win of the season with a come-from-behind win over Broadway, the Eagles came up just short in a pair of close losses to open up district play. Movement: -3
21. Broadway (0-7, 0-0 Valley): There hasn’t been much to build on thus far for Broadway, but the Gobblers feature enough talent and experience to have hopes of a turnaround at some point soon. Movement: -3
22. Waynesboro (0-7, 0-0 Valley): Despite having just five healthy players at times this season, Waynesboro has played hard and consistently stayed close in games against much better competition. Movement: —
