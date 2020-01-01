BOYS
1. Eastern Mennonite (7-1, 3-0 Virginia Independent): The Flames, quite simply, were the most consistent team through the early portion of the season, but will continue to navigate through an incredibly challenging schedule in the second half of the year. Movement: —
2. East Rockingham (6-1, 2-0 Bull Run): Tyler Nickel once again put on a strong performance on a big stage as the Eagles avenged their only loss of the year with a 56-53 gritty win over Broadway just before the holiday break. Movement: +1
3. Broadway (8-3, 0-0 Valley): The benefit of playing so many games early is it provides a lot of opportunity for your team to gel and that’s certainly been the case for the Gobblers, who are playing as well as anybody in the area right now. Movement: -1
4. Spotswood (4-1, 0-0 Valley): Spotswood coach Chad Edwards has consistently said he thought his team has the ability to have a lot of firepower offensively and the Trailblazers showed that in a well-balanced blowout win of Wilson Memorial. Movement: —
5. Central (7-0, 2-0 Northwestern): Quite frankly, Central has been dominant through their perfect 7-0 start and look like a team that will still be a contender for a regional title despite being on the Class 3 level for the first time. Movement: —
6. Waynesboro (5-0, 0-0 Valley): Damien Fisher is arguably the area’s best big man and with an array of athletic guards around him, the Little Giants look like a team that could make the Valley District race more than a two-team battle this season. Movement: —
7. Staunton (2-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): All three of Staunton’s losses have been to quality opponents in Spotswood, Heritage-Lynchburg and Waynesboro, but the Storm remain the favorite in the Shenandoah District at this point in the year. Movement: —
8. Harrisonburg (2-4, 0-0 Valley): After getting through as challenging of a non-district schedule as you’ll see early on, the Blue Streaks can’t feel too demoralized with some strong showings from a number of players. Movement: —
9. Riverheads (4-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): After a late start due to the success of the Riverheads football team, the Gladiators have shown rust early on as Grant Painter has been one of the area’s top players and led his squad to a perfect 4-0 start. Movement: —
10. Buffalo Gap (7-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Man, if there’s a team that has surprised the area the most early on, it has to be the Bison, who are on a seven-game winning streak and suddenly looking like a contender in the Shenandoah District. Movement: +1
11. Strasburg (5-3, 2-0 Bull Run): Despite a loss to a very good Orange County team in the championship game of the Ram Hardwood Invitational, the Rams are playing well and could be a team that could compete with East Rockingham for a district title. Movement: -1
12. Stuarts Draft (3-5, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Cougars have been inconsistent at times this year through a tough non-district slate, but started to show their high-octane potential during a second-place showing at the Ram Hardwood Invitational. Movement: —
13. Page County (4-5, 2-0 Bull Run): The Panthers have now won four of their last five, including a third-place finish at the Ram Hardwood Invitational, and look like a team that will remain in the top half of the Bull Run District standings this season. Movement: —
14. Rockbridge County (4-4, 0-0 Valley): After a fifth-place showing at the Northside Invitational that showcased all the reasons Aaron Plogger is considered a key player, the Wildcats are starting to turn the corner and look much improved from early on. Movement: +1
15. Fort Defiance (1-5, 0-0 Shenandoah): All five of Fort Defiance’s losses have come by seven points or less, meaning the Indians are a team that is right on the cusp of picking up more wins and perhaps putting itself into the conversation in the district race. Movement: -1
16. Wilson Memorial (1-4, 0-0 Shenandoah): After earning their first win of the season in an impressive non-district victory over Turner Ashby, the Green Hornets struggled tremendously in an overwhelming 85-40 rout at the hands of Spotswood. Movement: +1
17. Clarke County (3-6, 1-1 Bull Run): Clarke County snapped a four-game losing streak and earned its first district win of the season with a convincing 59-39 rout of Stonewall Jackson and will face a struggling Luray team on Friday. Movement: +2
18. Luray (1-6, 1-1 Bull Run): After a promising win over Stonewall Jackson that showcased Luray’s improvement, the Bulldogs have now dropped three in a row and are struggling to get stops on the defensive end. Movement: —
19. Turner Ashby (2-6, 0-0 Valley): The Knights continue to struggle to find consistent scoring options and have now lost six straight after winning back-to-back games to open up the season. Movement: -3
20. Stonewall Jackson (1-7, 0-2 Bull Run): The Generals have now lost seven in a row since a season-opening win over William Monroe and things won’t get easier as they prepare to enter the heart of their Bull Run District schedule. Movement: —
21. Rappahannock County (2-6, 1-1 Bull Run): Rappahannock County looked improved in a five-point loss to Strasburg, but the Panthers will need to find more consistent options on the offensive end to find success in district play. Movement: —
22. Madison County 0-8, 0-2 Bull Run): The Mountaineers continue to struggle on both ends of the court as they’ve now lost eight in a row to start the season and haven’t been closer than 10 points in a game all year. Movement: —
GIRLS
1. Spotswood (5-2, 0-0 Valley): With Spotswood coach Chris Dodson back on the sidelines, the Trailblazers looked more like the team we’re accustomed to seeing in a blowout of Wilson Memorial that showcased the depth this team has. Movement: —
2. Strasburg (8-0, 2-0 Bull Run): The Rams are arguably the area’s biggest team and have enough strong play at the guard position, that they’re going to be tough to defeat in the Bull Run District and could be set for a return trip to the state tournament. Movement: —
3. Luray (8-0, 3-0 Bull Run): Sophomore Emily Weakley has broke Jenny Posey’s school record for points in a game and been as impressive as anyone individually as the Bulldogs are off to their best start in quite some time. Movement: —
4. Turner Ashby (8-0, 0-0 Valley): Led by balance contributions on a consistent basis, the Knights continue to disprove the theory that experience is necessary as they appear to be the Valley District’s second-best team early on. Movement: —
5. Fort Defiance (5-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Indians are a team that doesn’t necessarily have a lot of depth, but they do a good job of finding balance in the number of players that play and it’s resulted in a current five-game winning streak. Movement: —
6. Stuarts Draft (6-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The duo of Hadley May and McKinley Fitzgerald has been potent early on and Stuarts Draft is sharing the ball as well as anyone as its now won six of its first seven to open up the season. Movement: —
7. Harrisonburg (3-4, 0-0 Valley): Mariah Cain had a big weekend and the Blue Streaks may have gained some confidence after picking up a pair of wins during the Daily Progress Tournament in Charlottesville over the weekend. Movement: +1
8. Wilson Memorial (2-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): Lack of size in the low post continues to be a concern for Wilson Memorial, which suddenly sits below .500 after back-to-back lopsided losses to Spotswood and Turner Ashby. Movement: -1
9. Madison County (7-3, 2-0 Bull Run): In the midst of a five-game winning streak and winners of six of their last seven, the Mountaineers are quickly emerging as a surprising contender in the tough Bull Run District this year. Movement: —
10. Page County (5-3, 0-2 Bull Run): Leah Hilliard has been a double-double machine and although the Panthers have had struggles at times with scoring the ball, they should continue to improve and be a playoff team by season’s end. Movement: —
11. Buffalo Gap (4-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): Amaya Lucas continues to shine with her smooth, all-around game and the Bison are starting to open eyes as a team that could compete for a Shenandoah District title this year despite a lack of experience. Movement: —
12. Staunton (3-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Staunton has found success early with wins in three of four games, but as the Storm dive deeper into a schedule that only gets tougher, success may become harder to find. Movement: —
13. Riverheads (2-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): It hasn’t always been pretty for Riverheads, but the Gladiators are back on track after a win and will continue to rely on a tough-nosed defensive effort moving forward in order to find success. Movement: +1
14. Rockbridge County (3-3, 0-0 Valley): The Wildcats .500 record thus far may not be indicative of how good this squad could be as they feature a number of key players back from a team that made a run to the Region 3C playoffs a year ago. Movement: +1
15. Eastern Mennonite (5-1, 1-0 Blue Ridge): The Flames haven’t played in quite some time and despite an impressive start to the season, they’ll need to find more scoring if they hope to compete for a Blue Ridge Conference title this year. Movement: +1
16. Central (2-5, 1-1 Northwestern): Despite a lackluster 2-5 record to start the year, the Falcons have enough individual talent and a tradition of success to be a tough test on almost any given night against most opponents this season. Movement: +1
17. Stonewall Jackson (3-5, 2-1 Bull Run): With a roster loaded with youth, the Generals are slowly showing improvement and starting to hit their stride as they’ve already picked up a pair of district wins in the early portion of the year. Movement: +1
18. Clarke County (4-5, 1-3 Bull Run): It’s been and up-and-down season so far for Clarke County, who sits just below .500, but struggled immensely in a Bull Run District loss to Stonewall Jackson. Movement: -5
19. Rappahannock County (3-4, 0-2 Bull Run): The Panthers have now lost three of four and look like they could be stuck in the basement of the Bull Run District standings this season. Movement: —
20. Broadway (1-7, 0-0 Valley): The good news for Broadway is that it finally got its first of the season with a victory over East Rockingham, but the Gobblers still have major improvement to make across the board if they want to continue to earn wins. Movement: +1
21. East Rockingham (1-7, 0-2 Bull Run): After earning its first win of the season in a come-from-behind victory over Broadway, the Eagles have now lost three in a row, including a blowout loss at home to the Gobblers in the two teams’ second meeting. Movement: -1
22. Waynesboro (0-7, 0-0 Valley): The Little Giants have some individual talent, but it’s hard to see them winning a game this season with their lack of depth on a nightly basis. Movement: —
