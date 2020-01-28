BOYS
1. East Rockingham (15-2, 9-0 Bull Run): The 1-2 punch of Tyler Nickel and Tyce McNair is quickly establishing itself as one of the best in the entire state and the Eagles look every bit the part of a team that could find itself back in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament this season. Movement: +1
2. Eastern Mennonite (13-4, 6-1 Virginia Independent): With several key players such as guards Trey Gillenwater (shoulder) and Adam Hatter (concussion) out with injury, the Flames have lost three of their last four, but should remain a favorite to reach the state tournament once they get healthy. Movement: -1
3. Harrisonburg (9-5, 5-0 Valley): The Blue Streaks are the hottest team in the area with seven-straight wins and have proven they're in the driver's seat of the Valley District race with impressive wins over Spotswood and Broadway. Movement: +5
4. Spotswood (11-4, 4-1 Valley): After suffering its first Valley District regular-season loss in eight years to Harrisonburg, Spotswood responded nicely with a win over Broadway and is a team that is steadily getting better as the year progresses. Movement: —
5. Central (14-1, 7-1 Northwestern): Despite suffering its first loss of the season in a 51-46 setback at the hands of George Mason, Central is one of the top teams in Region 3B and a favorite to reach the state tournament this year. Movement: —
6. Broadway (12-5, 3-2 Valley): The Gobblers have struggled shooting the ball in recent weeks and the lack of depth for this group remains a concern when opposing teams are able to get them in foul trouble early. Movement: -3
7. Page County (10-6, 8-1 Bull Run): Led by a balanced scoring approach on the offensive end, Page County has solidified itself as the Bull Run District's second-best team with wins in seven of its last eight and 10 of its last 12. Movement: +2
8. Stuarts Draft (8-7, 4-0 Shenandoah): Despite a non-district loss to E.C. Glass on Saturday, the Cougars have easily been the most impressive team from the Augusta County area with wins in five of their last six. Movement: +5
9. Buffalo Gap (12-3, 3-1 Shenandoah): Everyone keeps waiting on Buffalo Gap to come crashing to reality, but the Bison simply keep on winning as they've now earned victories in five of their last six and sit in second place in the Shenandoah District standings. Movement: +3
10. Staunton (6-7, 2-2 Shenandoah): The Storm have been somewhat of a disappointment this season with lackluster efforts and poor shooting at times, but they feature enough talent to always be considered a contender despite their recent struggles. Movement: —
11. Riverheads (9-4, 1-3 Shenandoah): The Gladiators have struggled a bit in Shenandoah District play, dropping three of four, but Grant Painter is arguably the league's best player and veteran coach Chad Coffey always has his team playing its best when the postseason rolls around. Movement: -4
12. Waynesboro (7-7, 1-4 Valley): What was once a surprise story on the area basketball scene has suddenly turned into disappointment as the Little Giants have lost seven of eight since their 6-0 start and are desperately seeking a turnaround. Movement: -6
13. Wilson Memorial (5-8, 2-2 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets are a team that appears to be on the rise with wins in four of their last six and is the favorite to capture the Shenandoah District's Region 3C berth after a recent win over Fort Defiance. Movement: +3
14. Rockbridge County (8-8, 2-3 Valley): The Wildcats are a hard team to figure out after getting an impressive upset of Waynesboro, only to follow it with a disappointing double-digit loss at the hands of struggling Fort Defiance. Movement: —
15. Strasburg (10-7, 5-4 Bull Run): After a brief period of poor shooting that contributed to the Rams dropping five of six at one point, they're back on track with a trio of wins to stay above .500 in Bull Run District play. Movement: -4
16. Clarke County (7-11, 5-4 Bull Run): The up-and-down season continues for Clarke County, which has never lost more than four games in a row this season but also never won more than two straight. Movement: -1
17. Fort Defiance (2-12, 0-4 Shenandoah): Fort Defiance showed some promise early but despite a win over Rockbridge County on Saturday, the Indians don't look like a team that will reach the postseason this year. Movement: +1
18. Turner Ashby (3-12, 0-5 Valley): Scoring remains an issue and Turner Ashby is still trying to slowly turn around a struggling program as the Knights have now lost six in a row and 12 of their last 13. Movement: -1
19. Stonewall Jackson (4-12, 3-6 Bull Run): After dropping 12 in a row since a season-opening win over William Monroe, the Generals find themselves back on track with wins in three of their last four games against district opponents. Movement: +3
20. Madison County (3-13, 3-5 Bull Run): The Mountaineers looked to be turning things around with back-to-back wins over Strasburg and Luray in district play, but two-straight losses to Clarke County and Page County quickly erased that thought. Movement: +1
21. Rappahannock County (3-13, 2-6 Bull Run): The Panthers haven't won a game since a 67-62 overtime victory over Luray on Jan. 14 and may not find themselves in the winning column again until their season finale against the Bulldogs on Feb. 11. Movement: -1
22. Luray (2-15, 1-8 Bull Run): The Bulldogs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a win over Stuart Hall on Monday, but have a lot of work to do in order to have any shot at another win in Bull Run District play. Movement: -3
GIRLS
1. Spotswood (14-2, 4-0 Valley): There's no doubt who the area's top team is at this point with the Trailblazers winning 10 straight and James Madison signee Stephanie Ouderkirk starting to hit her stride at just the right time. Movement: —
2. Strasburg (17-0, 9-0 Bull Run): The Rams haven't missed a beat thus far in their quest to repeat as Bull Run District champions as they've used a dominating inside presence to remain unbeaten up to this point in the season. Movement: —
3. Luray (16-1, 8-1 Bull Run): After suffering its first loss of the season in a 53-44 setback at the hands of unbeaten Strasburg, Luray has responded with five straight wins, led by talented sophomore Emilee Weakley. Movement: —
4. Turner Ashby (15-1, 4-1 Valley): With Turner Ashby's only loss of the season coming against defending VHSL Class 3 state champion Spotswood, the young Knights have outlived expectations this year and are playing with house money at this point. Movement: —
5. Fort Defiance (11-2, 3-1 Shenandoah): Despite a loss to Riverheads on Feb. 17, the Indians have been arguably the most impressive team in the Shenandoah this season with wins in 11 of their last 12. Movement: +1
6. Riverheads (9-4, 3-1 Shenandoah): The Gladiators remain tied with Fort Defiance for first place in the Shenandoah District, but a loss to Buffalo Gap on Friday just proved that this league may be wide open this season. +4
7. Wilson Memorial (8-8, 2-2 Shenandoah): Wilson Memorial is benefiting off a strong non-district schedule and remains a contender in the tough Shenandoah after impressive wins over Stuarts Draft and Buffalo Gap. Movement: +1
8. Stuarts Draft (9-4, 2-2 Shenandoah): Since beginning district play, Stuarts Draft hasn't quite looked like the team that won seven of its first nine, but a win over Staunton on Friday may help get things turned around. Movement: -3
9. Page County (10-7, 5-4 Bull Run): Although consistency has remained a major concern for Page County this season, the Panthers have enough talent on their roster to make some serious noise when the postseason rolls around. Movement: -2
10. Buffalo Gap (9-7, 2-2 Shenandoah): As one of the more intriguing teams in the Shenandoah, the Bison are one to watch for once the postseason rolls around as coach Phillip Morgan has a reputation for putting together deep playoff runs. Movement: -1
11. Madison County (10-7, 5-4 Bull Run): After a relatively strong start to the season that caught many by surprise, the Mountaineers have hit reality in recent weeks and look much more like the middle-of-the-pack team we expected. Movement: +4
12. Clarke County (8-10, 4-6 Bull Run): Clarke County snapped a three-game losing streak with an 18-point win over East Rockingham, but offensive efficiency remains a major weakness for this team moving forward. Movement: +6
13. Stonewall Jackson (7-9, 4-5 Bull Run): Although young, the Generals are another team that could be sneaky when the postseason rolls around after winning two of their last three and looking like a team steadily improving. Movement: -1
14. Broadway (4-12, 3-2 Valley): The Gobblers opened up Valley District play with three-straight wins that provided optimism, but have now dropped three in a row and will seek a turnaround Tuesday against winless Waynesboro. Movement: +5
15. Harrisonburg (6-9, 2-3 Valley): Consistency remains an issue for Harrisonburg, which has been impressive at times, but also had lackluster efforts such as a 69-44 loss to Turner Ashby on Friday. Movement: -2
16. Eastern Mennonite (10-4, 3-2 Blue Ridge): Halie Mast has led the way, but the Flames have used a strong defensive effort and a balanced scoring load to put together a strong opening season for first-year coach Keri Mast. Movement: +1
17. Staunton (5-7, 0-4 Shenandoah): After a strong start to the year that saw the young Storm show potential, they've now dropped four straight since beginning Shenandoah District play. Movement: -6
18. Rockbridge County (5-10, 1-4 Valley): The Wildcats snapped a five-game losing streak with a win against Waynesboro, but don't appear likely to make a deep playoff run similar to last year's based off how they've played as of late. Movement: -4
19. Central (5-10, 3-5 Northwestern): After managing to put together an impressive stretch midway through the season, the Falcons have now lost four in a row and five of their last six. Movement: -3
20. Rappahannock County (5-9, 1-7 Bull Run): Rappahannock County will have a hard time finding wins on its Bull Run District slate this season, but did manage to earn a 12-point win over East Rockingham on Jan. 17. Movement: +1
21. East Rockingham (2-15, 0-9 Bull Run): It's been a season to forget for Paul Comer and the Eagles as they've not dropped seven in a row and sit alone in the basement of the Bull Run District standings. Movement: -1
22. Waynesboro (0-14, 0-4 Valley): It's been a struggle for the Little Giants this season with only six active players, but Cierra Bruce is a bright spot for this squad and something to build on in the future. Movement: —
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.