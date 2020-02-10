BOYS
1. East Rockingham (19-2, 13-0 Bull Run): Behind one of the area's top 1-2 punches in Tyler Nickel and Tyce McNair, the Eagles have emerged as one of the top teams at the Class 2 level after nine straight wins and a perfect record in Bull Run District play. Movement: —
2. Eastern Mennonite (17-6, 9-3 Virginia Independent): It's been an up-and-down month for the Flames as they've battled through injuries against the toughest part of their schedule, but a win over Carlisle on Saturday solidified this team's status as a contender for a VISAA Division III state championship this season. Movement: —
3. Spotswood (15-5, 8-1 Valley): Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said in December that he thought his team would be its best in February and it certainly appears that was as the Trailblazers have won seven of their last eight overall. Movement: +1
4. Harrisonburg (13-7, 8-1 Valley): Despite losses to Patrick Henry and Spotswood, the Blue Streaks have proved they're legitimate this year and have the talent and the depth to make some serious noise at the Class 5 level. Movement: -1
5. Central (17-2, 10-2 Northwestern): Despite a loss to Warren County that opened the eyes of many, the Falcons remain the top team in Region 3B and will have a serious shot at reaching the state tournament this season. Movement: —
6. Broadway (15-6, 6-3 Valley): The loss of senior forward Ben Alderfer certainly hurts Broadway's depth, but the Gobblers still have one of the best starting fives in the area and enough experience to challenge anyone this season. Movement: —
7. Stuarts Draft (12-8, 7-1 Shenandoah): The Cougars' high-flying, up-tempo attack doesn't catch anyone by surprise anymore, but it still makes them a matchup problem for most teams and will play a big key to their success in the postseason. Movement: +1
8. Page County (14-7, 11-2 Bull Run): Page County coach Russ Rodriguez expressed fear about his team's lackadaisical play before a disappointing loss to Clarke County on Friday, but the Panthers have still won 11 of their last 13 and solidified themselves as the Bull Run's second-best team this season. Movement: -1
9. Staunton (9-8, 5-3 Shenandoah): The Storm appear to be getting closer to hitting their full potential with wins in three of their last four and if that holds to be true, they'll be a tough out in the postseason with the number of quality athletes throughout their roster. Movement: +1
10. Strasburg (12-9, 7-6 Bull Run): It's been an up-and-down year for the Rams, but they picked up back-to-back wins over Luray and Stonewall Jackson last week, have won five of their last seven overall and and are a dangerous team when they playing at their full potential. Movement: +5
11. Turner Ashby (7-14, 2-7 Valley): Despite a loss to Broadway on Friday, the Knights have been the surprise story of the past two weeks with four straight wins over quality opponents behind strong shooting from three-point range. Movement: +7
12. Buffalo Gap (13-6, 4-4 Shenandoah): The early wave of success for Buffalo Gap has started to die down as the Bison have now lost three of four, but remain in contention to host a first-round game in the Region 2B playoffs. Movement: -3
13. Wilson Memorial (7-12, 3-5 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets have been the staple for inconsistency this season as they've never won more than two games in a row while never putting together a losing streak longer than three. Movement: —
14. Fort Defiance (5-14, 3-5 Shenandoah): Ryan Cook has exploded for two 40-point games and Fort Defiance, much like Turner Ashby, is suddenly on the upward trajectory after winning four of their last six. Movement: +3
15. Riverheads (10-7, 2-6 Shenandoah): Riverheads has arguably the Shenandoah District's best player in James Madison baseball signee Grant Painter, but the Gladiators have struggled of late with losses in three of their last five. Movement: -4
16. Waynesboro (7-13, 1-8 Valley): It has been a brutal month and a half for the Little Giants, who are dealing with an array of injuries, as they've now dropped nine in a row and 13 of 14 to sink to the bottom of the district standings. Movement: -4
17. Clarke County (9-13, 7-7 Bull Run): It's been hard to get a grasp for just how good Clarke County is this season — they've never won more than two in a row — but an upset of Page County in its regular-season finale may have gave this team the confidence boost it needed heading into the postseason. Movement: -1
18. Rockbridge County (8-12, 2-7 Valley): Rockbridge County has some solid individual talent throughout its roster, but the Wildcats have lost seven of eight and look like a team heading in the wrong direction at the worst time. Movement: -4
19. Madison County (6-15, 6-7 Bull Run): Much like most of the Bull Run District, inconsistency has been a common theme for Madison County and it showed in a sloppy 52-43 loss to last-place Luray on Friday. Movement: +1
20. Rappahannock County (5-16, 4-9 Bull Run): The Panthers finally got back on track with wins over Stonewall Jackson and Clarke County that helped snap a five-game losing streak, but still lack the offensive firepower to make any significant postseason noise this season. Movement: +1
21. Stonewall Jackson (4-16, 3-10 Bull Run): It appeared Stonewall Jackson was getting back on track after winning three of four, but the Generals have now dropped four in a row and face an improved Fort Defiance team on the road Wednesday. Movement: -2
22. Luray (3-18, 2-11 Bull Run): The Bulldogs picked up their second district win of the season with an upset of Madison County on Friday and will have a chance to make it back-to-back victories in their regular-season finale against Rappahannock County. Movement: —
GIRLS
1. Spotswood (19-2, 9-0 Valley): It's safe to say this team is the favorite to repeat as the Virginia High School League Class 3 state champions this season as the Trailblazers have now won 15 in a row and look every bit the part of a team looking for its sixth state title. Movement: —
2. Luray (20-1, 12-1 Bull Run): Don't look now, but here comes Luray. The Bulldogs, led by sophomore Emilee Weakley, have now won 10 in a row and look like the top team in Region 2B after a convincing 14-point win over previously unbeaten Strasburg last week. Movement: +1
3. Strasburg (20-1, 12-1 Bull Run): After a disappointing loss to Luray and needing overtime to get by a young Stonewall Jackson team, the Rams are looking to get things cleaned up and corrected before postseason play begins. Movement: -1
4. Turner Ashby (19-2, 7-2 Valley): The only two losses for Turner Ashby this season are lopsided blowouts at the hands of Spotswood, but the young Knights are finding a way to win close games and should see success in the postseason. Movement: —
5. Fort Defiance (15-4, 6-2 Shenandoah): Two tough losses to Turner Ashby and Stuarts Draft don't erase how well this team has played over the past two months and despite moving up to Class 3 when the postseason rolls around, the Indians are still a threat to win multiple playoff games. Movement: —
6. Wilson Memorial (12-8, 6-2 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets benefited from playing a tough non-district schedule as they've now won five in a row and eight of nine and will also have a chance to win some playoff games in Region 3C. Movement: +1
7. Stuart Draft (12-5, 5-3 Shenandoah): There's no team on the girls side that has been hit as hard by injuries as Stuarts Draft, but the Cougars showcased all the reasons they were one of the area's best early this season with a 61-56 upset of Fort Defiance on Friday. Movement: +1
8. Madison County (13-8, 8-5 Bull Run): The Mountaineers are a team that has surprised everyone in the Bull Run District this season. But with wins in five of their last seven, they suddenly are a team that could make some noise when the playoffs roll around. Movement: +3
9. Page County (12-9, 7-6 Bull Run): Page County is a team that came into the season with high expectations and despite having trouble with consistency at times, the Panthers have enough depth to win a playoff game or two this year. Movement: —
10. Harrisonburg (9-11, 5-4 Valley): As one of the youngest teams in the Valley District, the Blue Streaks have faced their fair share of growing pains this season. But with wins in three of their last five, they may now be ready to hit their peak as the postseason begins. Movement: +5
11. Staunton (8-9, 2-6 Shenandoah): Led by Emma Witt's high-scoring abilities, the Storm have won three of their last four and are a young team that is steadily showcasing its growth. Movement: +6
12. Buffalo Gap (9-11, 2-6 Shenandoah): Despite Amaya Lucas continuing to thrive as one of the area's top players, the Bison have now dropped five in a row and seven of nine and will need to get things fixed quickly with two games remaining on their district schedule. Movement: -2
13. Riverheads (10-8, 3-5 Shenandoah): The Gladiators have now lost five straight games in Shenandoah District play after a perfect 3-0 start, but will have a serious shot at reaching the Class 1 state tournament this season. Movement: -7
14. Clarke County (9-13, 5-9 Bull Run): Clarke County snapped a three-game losing streak with an upset of Page County on Friday in its regular-season finale, and are currently clinging to the eighth, and final, spot in the Region 2B power ratings. Movement: -2
15. Stonewall Jackson (9-12, 6-8 Bull Run): The Generals started to show some serious potential toward the end of the season with their young talent and will face one more non-district test against Fort Defiance on Wednesday before embarking on their postseason journey. Movement: -2
16. Broadway (6-15, 5-4 Valley): The Gobblers have looked like a team capable of winning some postseason games in two close losses to Turner Ashby, but they've now lost three of their last four and close the regular season against defending VHSL Class 3 state champion Spotswood. Movement: -2
17. Eastern Mennonite (12-8, 5-5 Blue Ridge): Despite Halie Mast continuing to showcase her growth as a scorer, the Flames have lost four of six and are starting to flash some of the offensive inefficiencies they began to get over midway through the season. Movement: -1
18. Rockbridge County (5-14, 1-8 Valley): The Cinderella story of last year's Valley District postseason run will certainly be looking for some magic this year as the Wildcats have lost 10 of their last 11 with their only victory coming against winless Waynesboro. Movement: —
19. Central (6-13, 4-8 Northwestern): Maria Marston continues to play well for Central, but it has lost seven of its last eight and struggles to find other scoring options outside of the standout post player. Movement: —
20. East Rockingham (3-18, 1-12 Bull Run): East Rockingham veteran coach Paul Comer picked up win No. 200 in a victory over Rappahannock County — one that also snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Eagles. Movement: +1
21. Rappahannock County (7-13, 2-11 Bull Run): The Panthers have lost six of eight, including a seven-point setback at the hands of last-place East Rockingham, and are having major trouble on the offensive end as of late. Movement: -1
22. Waynesboro (0-19, 0-9 Valley): Say what you want about the struggling Little Giants, but you have to respect the way this team plays hard after a nine-point loss to Harrisonburg at home on Friday. Movement: —
