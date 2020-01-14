BOYS
1. Eastern Mennonite (10-1, 4-0 Virginia Independent): While Aviwe Mahlong has led the way for Eastern Mennonite this season, the Flames have shown that they have several players capable of having big nights with guys like Chance Church, Trey Gillenwater, Nick Jones and other all stepping up. Movement: —
2. East Rockingham (10-2, 4-0 Bull Run): Tyler Nickel continues to show off all the reasons he’s considered the area’s best player, but East Rockingham point guard Tyce McNair has been equally as impressive with his consistent all-around stat lines. Movement: —
3. Broadway (10-3, 1-0 Valley): There hasn’t been a team more balanced this season than the Gobblers, who have six players averaging more than eight points per game and have locked in defensively during an impressive start. Movement: —
4. Spotswood (7-3, 1-0 Valley): Slowly, but surely, the Trailblazers are starting to look more like the seven-time Valley District champions after opening league play with an impressive 34-point rout of rival Turner Ashby. Movement: —
5. Central (10-0, 3-0 Northwestern): The Falcons have used an up-tempo, fast-paced attack to remain unbeaten this season and should be a contender to reach the state tournament in their first year at the Class 3 level. Movement: —
6. Waynesboro (6-2, 0-1 Valley): Rough week for the Little Giants after back-to-back losses to Fluvanna County and Broadway, but they still have one of the deeper rosters in the area and an elite big man in senior forward Damien Fisher. Movement: —
7. Riverheads (7-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Riverheads has been on a roll early this season as it has blown through its non-district schedule, but we’ll find out what the Gladiators are made of as they prepare to enter Shenandoah District play. Movement: —
8. Harrisonburg (4-5, 1-0 Valley): After a grueling non-district schedule that saw the Blue Streaks suffer several close losses, they showed that they’re a contender in the Valley District with back-to-back impressive wins over Rockbridge County and Stuarts Draft. Movement: +1
9. Page County (6-5, 4-0 Bull Run): Much like Harrisonburg, the Panthers battled through a tough non-district schedule and it has paid off as they are now one of two unbeaten teams remaining in Bull Run District play. Movement: +1
10. Staunton (4-4, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Storm have been inconsistent at times this season, but they are loaded with athletes and should still be considered one of the top teams in Region 2B. Movement: -2
11. Strasburg (7-4, 3-1 Bull Run): Despite a loss to East Rockingham, the Rams have been impressive and could wind up as the Bull Run District’s second-best team when the season comes to an end. Movement: —
12. Buffalo Gap (9-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): Buffalo Gap has been one of the area’s biggest surprises this season with its impressive start, but will face a much stiffer challenge as it enters play in a tough Shenandoah. Movement: —
13. Stuarts Draft (3-5, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Cougars have faced their fair share of challenges this season, including a delayed start because of the success of the football team, but their up-tempo attack will make them a tough challenge for any opponent. Movement: —
14. Rockbridge County (6-5, 0-1 Valley): Offensive inconsistencies have been a major concern for Rockbridge County and things won’t get any easier as it begins district play. Movement: —
15. Clarke County (5-8, 3-1 Bull Run): The Eagles have been inconsistent at times this season, but have a solid amount of depth and experience and should find themselves in contention for a Region 2B playoff berth. Movement: —
16. Wilson Memorial (2-6, 0-0 Shenandoah): Wilson Memorial got a much-needed win against Monticello to gain confidence and has enough talent on its roster to still contend in the Shenandoah District and possibly earn a spot in the Region 3C playoffs. Movement: —
17. Turner Ashby (3-8, 0-1 Valley): There’s no doubt Turner Ashby has plenty of balance this season, but the Knights may need a bit more firepower offensively if they hope to earn wins in the tough Valley District. Movement: +1
18. Fort Defiance (1-7, 0-0 Shenandoah): Fort Defiance once looked like a team on the verge of turning things around, but after a disappointing non-district loss to Monticello, the Indians are suddenly trending in the wrong direction. Movement: -1
19. Luray (1-10, 1-3 Bull Run): After showcasing some growth early on, the Bulldogs have went back to old habits once again and have struggled to maintain consistency as they’ve now dropped 10 of their first 11 games. Movement: —
20. Rappahannock County (2-9, 1-3 Bull Run): Rappahannock County has struggled to get stops defensively and will have a tough time finding wins in district play unless things improve. Movement: —
21. Madison County (1-11, 1-3 Bull Run): While Madison County has looked improved in recent weeks and hung around against East Rockingham, it still has work to do if it hopes to compete in the Bull Run this season. Movement: —
22. Stonewall Jackson (1-10, 0-4 Bull Run): The Generals have now lost 10 in a row since their season-opening win and are in desperate need of a spark offensively to get things turned around. Movement: —
GIRLS
1. Spotswood (9-2, 1-0 Valley): If there was any doubt that Spotswood was the area's best team, it was erased on Friday as the Trailblazers led from start to finish in a convincing win over previously unbeaten Turner Ashby. Movement: —
2. Strasburg (13-0, 5-0 Bull Run): The duo of Christyan Reid and Jaden Alsberry has been as good as advertised and it paid off in Strasburg's big win over Luray to become the last unbeaten team in Bull Run District play. Movement: —
3. Luray (11-1, 4-1 Bull Run): Despite suffering its first loss of the season in a setback at the hands of unbeaten Strasburg, the Bulldogs have shown they're the real deal this season and will be a contender to make a deep run when postseason play begins. Movement: —
4. Turner Ashby (11-1, 0-1 Valley): While the loss to Spotswood was disappointing, the Knights showed enough progress in the game to give them hope moving forward and have still established themselves as the Valley District's second-best team. Movement: —
5. Stuarts Draft (7-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Cougars have a number of weapons offensively and are doing just well enough defensively to now be considered the favorite to win the Shenandoah. Movement: —
6. Fort Defiance (5-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): After nearly a month off, Fort Defiance will finally return to action Tuesday when it begins district play against rival Staunton. Movement: —
7. Page County (7-5, 2-3 Bull Run): Although scoring droughts remain an issue for the Panthers, they've shown improvement as the year progresses and will be a team to watch for once the playoffs roll around. Movement: +1
8. Wilson Memorial (4-6, 0-0 Shenandoah): Wilson Memorial got a much-needed win over Broadway on Monday and will finally get to show what it's capable of as it enters its Shenandoah District slate. Movement: -1
9. Buffalo Gap (7-4, 0-0 Shenandoah): Amaya Lucas has started to turn up her game in recent weeks as the Bison are finding their groove at the right time. Movement: +1
10. Riverheads (4-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): After three straight wins, the Gladiators are a confident group. But things will get tougher as they prepare to enter district play. Movement: +1
11. Staunton (4-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Storm may be the area's biggest question mark with just six games on their resume, but we'll find out more about this team in the upcoming weeks. Movement: +1
12. Stonewall Jackson (5-6, 3-2 Bull Run): Despite featuring an array of young talent, the Generals are slowly trending in the right direction and becoming one of the better teams in the Bull Run. Movement: +3
13. Harrisonburg (4-6, 1-0 Valley): Mariah Cain and Jay Garcia are a strong 1-2 punch, but sloppy play and scoring droughts have haunted the Blue Streaks all season long. Movement: -4
14. Rockbridge County (4-4, 0-1 Valley): A late-season surge doesn't look as likely this year for the Wildcats, who have struggled to find balance on the offensive end. Movement: -1
15. Madison County (8-4, 3-1 Bull Run): The Mountaineers have been an up-and-down team this year, but could insert themselves back into contention in the Bull Run. Movement: +1
16. Central (4-6, 2-1 Northwestern): Maria Marston continues to carry the load for Central, but will need help moving forward if the Falcons hope to compete in a tough Northwestern District. Movement: -1
17. Eastern Mennonite (7-2, 1-1 Blue Ridge): Halie Mast has been the leader for Eastern Mennonite this season and has done a good job as the Flames have won seven of their first nine and are a contender to capture a Blue Ridge Conference title. Movement: -3
18. Clarke County (6-7, 2-3 Bull Run): Clarke County hasn't been consistent this season, but has done enough to stay afloat in a Bull Run District that is loaded with good teams this season. Movement: —
19. Broadway (2-9, 1-0 Valley): The Gobblers opened up Valley District play with a convincing rout of Waynesboro, but struggled defensively in a non-district blowout loss to Wilson Memorial. Movement: +1
20. East Rockingham (2-10, 0-5 Bull Run): Scoring remains a concern for East Rockingham. But as first-year players continue to get more comfortable on the varsity level, more wins should follow. Movement: -1
21. Rappahannock County (4-6, 0-4 Bull Run): Although the Panthers have four wins on their resume, they've struggled against elite competition and are winless in Bull Run District play. Movement: —
22. Waynesboro (0-10, 0-1 Valley): Despite having just six players, the Little Giants have gained admiration from fans around the area for their effort and fight each night. Movement: —
