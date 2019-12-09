BOYS
1. East Rockingham (1-0, 0-0 Bull Run): While Tyler Nickel remains the area’s best player and showed that with 23 points in the first game of the season, the Eagles showcased that they’re more than a one-man show and could make another run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament this year.
2. Eastern Mennonite (3-0, 0-0 Virginia Independent): Despite an array of fresh faces, Eastern Mennonite has been one of the area’s most impressive teams as they’ve used sharp shooting from 3-point range to come away with a trio of wins over quality opponents
3. Broadway (3-1, 0-0 Valley): Despite a loss to Potomac Falls on Saturday, the Gobblers remain the favorite to win the Valley District this season with a plethora of experienced players returning in guys like Nate Tinnell, Jaxson Jameson, Ben Alderfer and Caleb Williams.
4. Spotswood (0-0, 0-0 Valley): A strong postseason run from the Spotswood football team has delayed the start of the season for the SHS boys basketball squad, but the Trailblazers will finally play a game for the first time on Tuesday at home against Staunton.
5. Staunton (0-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Storm will open up their season Tuesday at Spotswood, but should be considered the favorite in the Shenandoah District this season with Terrell Mickens entering his second year as coach and a majority of last year’s roster still intact.
6. Central (2-0, 1-0 Northwestern): Despite moving to the Northwestern District, the Falcons have remained true to their style of play with a fast-paced, balanced attack that has led them to back-to-back rivalry wins over Sherando and Strasburg.
7. Waynesboro (2-0, 0-0 Valley): Senior forward Damien Fisher has been the best big man in the area early on and Waynesboro has looked the part of a Valley District contender with a pair of convincing wins over Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial.
8. Turner Ashby (2-1, 0-0 Valley): Under first-year coach Bryan Mathews, the Knights showcased defensive grit in back-to-back wins to open up the year, but were overwhelmed by the length and athleticism of East Rockingham in a 74-38 loss.
9. Harrisonburg (0-2, 0-0 Valley): Two close losses to non-district opponents Albemarle and Western Albemarle to open up the season, but the Blue Streaks have displayed the type of depth needed to be a solid all-around team this season.
10. Riverheads (0-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): While the Gladiators haven’t played a game yet due to the success of the RHS football team, they’ll be in contention for the Shenandoah District title this year with senior guard and James Madison baseball signee Grant Painter leading the way.
11. Strasburg (1-1, 0-0 Bull Run): The Rams will need to rely on defense and a balanced offensive approach if they want to be successful this season and that’s exactly what hurt them in a rivalry loss to Central late last week.
12. Rockbridge County (1-1, 0-0 Valley): Guard Aaron Plogger is one of the better scorers in the Valley District, but the Wildcats will have their hands full in a league that is filled with a lot of high-quality teams this season and should be a tight race until the end.
13. Stuarts Draft (2-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): Despite still missing key players such as Kasey Branch and Freddie Watkins due to football, the Cougars have won two of four to open up the year with both of their losses coming to quality programs.
14. Wilson Memorial (0-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Shooting woes hurt Wilson Memorial in a season-opening loss to Waynesboro, but the Green Hornets feature quite a bit of talent returning this season, led by senior forwards Matt Poole and Gabe LaGrua.
15. Buffalo Gap (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Bison picked up a solid home win over Stonewall Jackson for their first victory of the year and displayed the type of grittiness needed on the defensive end in order for them to find success this season.
16. Fort Defiance (0-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): A trio of close losses have put Fort Defiance in an early hole, but the Indians should have a chance to get things turned around with junior guard and James Madison baseball sinee Ryan Cook off to a strong start offensively.
17. Page County (0-3, 0-0 Bull Run): Much like Fort Defiance, the Panthers have also had three excruciating losses to open up the year, but will likely get things turned around and could contend in the Bull Run District this season.
18. Stonewall Jackson (1-2, 0-0 Bull Run): After opening the season with a win over William Monroe, the Generals have lost back-to-back games and are in desperate need of getting things going again on the offensive end.
19. Clarke County (0-2, 0-0 Bull Run): Back-to-back losses for Clarke County to open up the year, but both came against quality opponents in Broadway and James Wood and the Eagles usually put themselves in contention by season’s end.
20. Madison County (0-2, 0-0 Bull Run): Early on, it looks like it may be a rebuilding year for Madison County, which lost both games at the William Monroe Invitational to Orange County and the host Green Dragons.
21. Rappahannock County (0-3, 0-0 Bull Run): The Panthers have struggled through their early-season non-district schedule with three straight losses to open up the year and not much to build off so far.
22. Luray (0-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Coming off a rough 2018-2019 campaign, the Bulldogs should be improved this season and will have their first chance to prove it when they open up their season on Tuesday at home.
GIRLS
1. Spotswood (2-0, 0-0 Valley): The defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champions have looked the part early on with a pair of convincing wins over Wilson Memorial and Albemarle and a balanced effort on the offensive end of the court.
2. Strasburg (2-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Led by forward Jaden Alsberry and guard Nylle Sperry, the Rams return a lot of experience from a team that won the Region 2B title a year ago and will be the favorites to win the Bull Run District this season.
3. Page County (2-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Broadway transfer Taylor Hankins has fit in nicely with the Panthers thus far as they’ve earned back-to-back non-district wins and should compete with Strasburg for the Bull Run District title this season.
4. Luray (2-0, 0-0 Bull Run): With one of the area’s top players leading the way in sophomore Emily Weakley, the Bulldogs got a pair of impressive non-district wins over Stuarts Draft and Riverheads to open up their season.
5. Turner Ashby (3-0, 0-0 Valley): Off to their best start in years, Turner Ashby has displayed the type of growth veteran coach Rob Lovell was looking for out of his team as the Knights aim for a second straight regional playoff berth this season.
6. Fort Defiance (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Indians rebounded from a season-opening loss to Turner Ashby with back-to-back victories over Waynesboro and Rockbridge County despite depth being a major concern.
7. Harrisonburg (1-2, 0-0 Valley): Mariah Cain has emerged as one of the area’s top scorers this season and Jay Garcia continues to develop in the low post, but the Blue Streaks must improve defensively to compete in the Valley District this year.
8. Stuarts Draft (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Led by forward Hadley May, the Cougars bounced back from a tough season-opening loss to Luray with an impressive non-district home win over Broadway to get back to .500 on the year.
9. Wilson Memorial (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Korinne Baska remains one of the top players in the Shenandoah District, but size will be a concern for the Green Hornets moving forward with a majority of the roster listed as guards.
10. Riverheads (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): In their first season under coach Preston Woods, the Gladiators opened the year with an impressive non-district victory over Rockbridge County, but came up short a few nights later against former Shenandoah District rival Luray.
11. Clarke County (1-1, 0-0 Bull Run): The Eagles struggled in a loss to James Wood to close out the week, but looked much better in a season-opening win over Broadway and should be a top-four team in a challenging Bull Run District this season.
12. Buffalo Gap (2-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): Led by forward Amaya Lucas, Buffalo Gap has displayed a balanced approach on the offensive end and picked up two very impressive wins to open up the year.
13. Staunton (1-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Storm opened their season with a gritty win over Stonewall Jackson and should continue to improve as the year goes along with one of the youngest and most inexperienced rosters around the area.
14. Rockbridge County (1-2, 0-0 Valley): The momentum from last year’s postseason run hasn’t carried over so far for Rockbridge County as the Wildcats have now suffered back-to-back losses despite strong contributions from forward Graceon Armstrong.
15. Rappahannock County (2-1, 0-0 Bull Run): The Panthers have managed to pick up two early wins with victories over Warren County and Nelson County, but they’ll face much tougher tests in the upcoming weeks and into district play.
16. Eastern Mennonite (3-1, 0-0 Blue Ridge): Strong start for the Eastern Mennonite girls who have won three of their first four games and could put themselves in contention for the Blue Ridge Conference championship in their first season under coach Keri Mast.
17. Broadway (0-3, 0-0 Valley): Tough week to open the year for Scott Martin and Broadway, who have dropped three straight despite solid contributions at different times from Hannah Phares, Anna Swartz and Emma Bacon.
18. Stonewall Jackson (0-2, 0-0 Bull Run): Back-to-back losses to open up the year for the Generals, but they still have some young talent and should continue to grow as the season progresses.
19. East Rockingham (0-2, 0-0 Bull Run): The Eagles are trying to replace nearly all of their scoring from a year ago and it has shown early on with back-to-back blowout losses to Eastern View and Turner Ashby. to open up the season.
20. Madison County (1-2, 0-0 Bull Run): The Mountaineers lone win came in a victory over Orange County, but offensive consistency remains an issue for this team and will likely linger into Bull Run District play later this season.
21. Central (0-2, 0-0 Northwestern): Back-to-back losses to your rivals to open up the season isn’t an ideal way to start the season, but the Falcons should get better with a majority of their roster seeing varsity experience for the first time.
22. Waynesboro (0-2, 0-0 Valley): With just eight players on its roster, scoring is hard to find for Waynesboro and with depth now an issue as well, wins will be tough to come by for the Little Giants this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.