Aaron German, a Harrisonburg junior, shot a 2-over-par 73 to defeat Spotswood's Michael Pence for the Valley District golf championship at the Country Club of Staunton on Sept. 26, 2005. German and Pence were among only six players to card scores in the 70s.
Michael Holmes rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Harrisonburg football's 28-0 win over Fort Defiance on Sept. 26, 2008. The Blue Streaks limited the Indians to just 93 yards of total offense in the victory.
Meghan Nicholson, a senior at East Rockingham, committed to play college basketball at Division II Concord (W.Va) on Sept. 26, 2012. Nicholson averaged 6.6 points per game as a junior and helped the Eagles capture the Virginia High School League Division I state title.
Jonas Zimmerman clocked a time of 18 minutes, 3 seconds to win the City/County Invitational at Massanetta Springs on Sept. 26, 2012. The Harrisonburg senior won by seven seconds over teammate Jordan Leaman for the first victory of his career.
Devon Medley rushed for 161 yards on 15 carries and scored twice and Harrisonburg football got a stop on a two-point conversion with no time left to hold on for a thrilling 28-27 win over Fort Defiance on Sept. 26, 2014. The win was the Blue Streaks' first against the Indians in three years.
Shannon Cross had 11 carries for 111 yards and four total touchdowns as East Rockingham football crushed Page County 49-8 on Sept. 26, 2014. Cross had three rushing scores and the other came on a 38-yard reception from quarterback Jaylen McNair.
Harrison Smith shot a 76 and Alex Czerwinski finished with a 78 as East Rockingham golf captured the Conference 36 championship on Sept. 26, 2016. R.E. Lee placed second and both teams advanced to the Region 2A East tournament.
