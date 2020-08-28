Amy Raines, a 1988 Turner Ashby graduate and former catcher at Bridgewater College, was named the new head softball coach for Spotswood on Aug. 28, 2008. Raines, formerly the program's JV coach, was promoted to replace Bob Lewellen, who retired at the end of the previous season after compiling a 54-37 record in four years.
Haley Kuehle, a junior outside hitter, connected on the winning serve to lift East Rockingham volleyball to a thrilling 16-25, 12-25, 25-22, 25-15, 17-15 come-from-behind non-district victory over Turner Ashby on Aug. 28, 2013. Marissa Collier led the Knights in the loss with 48 digs while Maria Shickel had 14 kills.
Zach Polglase accounted for nearly 300 yards and junior tailback Brady Dodson had two rushing touchdowns as Spotswood football defeated East Rockingham 23-14 on Aug. 28, 2015. Polglase threw for 198 yards on 8-of-17 passing while totaling another 95 yards over 14 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.