Andrew Armstrong, a former left-handed pitching standout and Ohio State pitcher, was named the head coach of six-time state champion Turner Ashby baseball on Aug. 25, 2014. Armstrong was selected in the 50th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Atlanta Braves, but decided to continue his career with the Buckeyes instead. He led TA to three consecutive Group AA championship games, winning the program's fifth and sixth state titles in 2006 and 2007.
Isabelle Van Huss, a junior setter, dished out 21 assists and junior outsider hitter Natalie Van Huss had five kills as Spotswood volleyball defeated East Rockingham 25-10, 25-13, 25-21 on Aug. 25, 2015. Bailey Spitler added 12 digs for SHS.
J'wan Evans, ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries while Prophecy Kisamore added 77 yards on the ground in East Rockingham football's 21-13 win over Spotswood of Aug. 15, 2017 to even the all-time series at 2-2. Alec High finished 16-of-27 passing for the Trailblazers with a pair of touchdown passes to Drake Tomasi.
