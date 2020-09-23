Micah Zwanzig, Andrew Armstrong and Drew Loso combined for 185 rushing yards as Turner Ashby football scored 31 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for a 38-3 rout of rival Spotswood on Sept. 23, 2005. The Knights defense allowed zero second-half first downs in the dominating victory and finished with 288 yards rushing as a team.
Andy Owah ran for 224 yards and three scores on 28 carries as Harrisonburg football took down Rockbridge County 24-15 on Sept. 23, 2005. The Blue Streaks finished with 320 yards of total offense in the win, with all of it coming on the ground.
Kate Shickel, a senior setter, had 19 assists and a pair of aces as Turner Ashby volleyball remained unbeaten with convincing 25-14, 25-1, 25-14 sweep of rival Broadway on Sept. 23, 2008. Beth Rhodes added four aces for the Knights.
Trevor Bostic rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in Broadway football's 26-6 win over Waynesboro on Sept. 23, 2011.
Jenna Hostetler recorded 64 digs as Broadway volleyball defeated Harrisonburg 25-14, 26-28, 25-18, 29-27 on Sept. 23, 2014. Asha Beck added 21 assists for the Gobblers while Keely Spitzer had 14 kills.
Jesse Layne threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns as Broaday football earned its first victory of the season with a 38-20 win over Fort Defiance on Sept. 23, 2016. Davis Peltonen, a senior receiver, tallied 207 receiving yards and caught three of Layne's touchdown passes.
Brady Dodson had 13 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns and Spotswood football got a sack on the final play of the game to hold on for a dramatic 21-20 win over Waynesboro on Sept. 23, 2016. Jonny Good added a touchdown on the ground for the Trailblazers.
