Bailey Spitler, a senior libero, had 16 digs as Spotswood volleyball cruised to a 25-17, 26-28, 25-13, 25-6 win over rival East Rockingham on Sept. 1, 2015. The Blazers, who improved to 3-0 with the victory, also got 26 assists from Isabelle Van Huss and five kills from outside hitter Casey Irvine.
Jaelynn Rogers had 11 kills and five aces and Kailey Landis added nine kills and five aces as Broadway volleyball rallied for a 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24 non-district win over William Monroe on Sept. 1, 2016. Junior Asha Beck contributed 36 assists for the Gobblers while freshman Hannah Beck had 21 digs.
Marcus Robinson-Jenkins exploded for 216 yards of total offense and scored two of the three passing touchdowns tossed by senior A.C. White, who also ran for a pair of scores to go with his 126 yards on the ground as Harrisonburg football defeated Handley for the third consecutive year with a 41-20 victory on Sept. 1, 2017.
Michael Cekada scored four rushing touchdowns and teammates Brennan Brown and Brenden Ritchie each ran for at least 130 yards and a score as Spotswood football dominated William Monroe 62-20 on Sept. 1, 2017. The Trailblazers finished with 450 yards on the ground in the victory.
