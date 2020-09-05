Chad Lehman had a goal and an assist to lead Eastern Mennonite boys soccer to a 4-0 win over Miiller School on Sept. 5, 2013. Ryan Gandy, Perry Blosser and Luther Didot also scored for EMHS.
Shannon Cross, Joey Marshburn and Esteban Ramirez combined for 140 yards and four touchdowns as East Rockingham football defeated Strasburg 42-14 on Sept. 5, 2014. Cross led the Eagles with 52 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Hadleigh Lewis had six aces and five kills as Broadway volleyball swept Eastern Mennonite 25-17, 25-18, 25-15 on Sept. 5, 2017. Andrea Troyer added seven kills for the Gobblers while Lexi Diaz had 15 assists, three kills and an ace.
